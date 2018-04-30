Avengers: Infinity War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely had to make some very difficult decisions when crafting the epic movie. There's the balance of the incredibly large cast as well making a movie that felt like the biggest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far. All of the stakes are higher and there are unexpected twists and surprises that have been shocking hardcore fans of the MCU, leaving everybody impatiently waiting for the upcoming Avengers 4. There are major SPOILERS below for Infinity War, so read ahead at your own risk.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely's script for Infinity War sees Thanos fulfill his goal of obtaining all six of the Infinity Stones and snapping his fingers at the end to wipeout half of the universe, including some beloved heroes. But how did the screenwriting duo come to that conclusion? Apparently Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was the one telling them from the beginning, "Don't be afraid of that move. It's okay to go there, and let's go there." McFeely had this to say.

"The question was, How do you get there? How do you bring the most story and emotion and pathos? And was it going to be where it was? Do you do it at the end of the movie? Do you do it at some other spot?"

As for the decision behind the dark ending of Infinity War, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wanted there to be a feeling of closure. This let the fans know immediately what had happened without leaving too many questions about Thanos and his role. However, it opened up Pandora's box for other questions surrounding the ending of Infinity War. Markus explains.

"There are still questions. What are they (The Avengers) going to do, and all those sorts of things. But if you had stopped it before he snapped his fingers, or with four stones, that really is just a pause button. That really is just going, What's he going to do? Will your hero stop dangling from the cliff? And we wanted to put a much more definitive Yes, this happens. Deal with it, tone at the end of it, rather than jerk you around."

Switching gears, the screenwriting duo also explained why Ant-Man is not in the movie. The absence of Hawkeye and Ant-Man was noted early on when the promotional material did not feature the two characters, leaving some fans very confused. However, it has been revealed that Scott Lang with have a pretty big part when Avengers 4 hits theaters. Stephen McFeely says.

"When we get to this time next year, all will become clear. Ant-Man clearly had a specific requirement, which is he had an entire movie (July's Ant-Man and The Wasp) that is going to come between these two movies. Same thing with Captain Marvel, by the way. We looked at that as an opportunity, not as some sort of back-bend we had to do."

As for the ending of Infinity War, there are some pretty intense moments that occur. The death of Peter Parker may very well be the most emotional scene in any MCU movie released to date. When asked about the key to that scene, Stephen McFeely said, "It was Tom Holland. He crushes that." It's very clear that there are going to be some major questions that need to be answered in Avengers 4, which McFeely and Christopher Markus say will be bigger and better than Infinity War. You can read the rest of the interview with Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus at The Hollywood Reporter.