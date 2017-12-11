Disney could be announcing their purchase of Fox any day now and that has led to a lot of speculation about what will happen if and when that occurs. For one, there's been reports that Hugh Jackman could come back as Wolverine in Avengers 4 as part of this new deal. Sadly, for those who want to see Jackman's Wolverine alongside Iron Man and Hulk, the actor has confirmed it's likely not going to happen.

Hugh Jackman is currently promoting his latest movie, The Greatest Showman. During a recent interview, Jackman was asked about the Disney and Fox merger and the rumors about his possible inclusion in a future Avengers movie. While he admits he's heard the news and that the prospect is certainly interesting, he won't be putting the claws back on. But he's all for having another actor do it. Here's what he had to say.

"It's interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, 'Oh well, that's not gonna happen,' and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline, it was just the possibility of it and who knows what's gonna happen, obviously, I was like, 'Hang on!' But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there."

Logan was released earlier this year and served as a nice send off for Hugh Jackman's version of the character. Jackman long talked of Logan being his final performance as Wolverine and, despite the appeal that exists in returning alongside The Avengers, he's truly done. He admits he has no idea what the future holds, but that's something he's embracing.

"Never before have I felt the landscape so bare, maybe I should be worried about that. But... I just finished, wrapped a film with Jason Reitman called The Front Runner, which is a political comedy and I do feel right now very open and excited to have no idea what is coming next."

There are so many things that could possibly come of this merger of Disney and Fox. Indeed, we could see the X-Men join the MCU as part of this deal and, if Hugh Jackman has his way, Wolverine will be part of that. It just won't be him playing the part, as confirmed in this interview with Collider. Sorry, MCU fans. Then again, would it really seem genuine, given what happened in Logan, to have Jackman's Wolverine come back? It's hard to say, but it sounds like sensible or not, the actor has made up his mind.