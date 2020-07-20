The MCU is a very different place from where it was a decade ago when the first few movies in the franchise came out. At that time, Clark Gregg played a pivotal role in the series as Phil Coulson, an agent of the secret organization S.H.I.E.L.D., tasked with bringing together the Avengers. Coulson eventually spun off with his own tv show Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and was not a part of the end of the Infinity War saga. During a recent interview, Gregg expressed his regret over the fact that his show never got to crossover with the movies.

"I was like, 'Come on, you haven't done a one-shot.' Why couldn't there be a really cool one-shot where they're on a mission, we're on a mission... 'Oops!' You know?"

It has long been a source of grievance for fans that the MCU completely ignored Marvel TV shows, even though the shows themselves are often seen dealing with the consequences of events that take place in the films. For Clark Gregg, having a crossover with the Avengers would have been a nice way to bring the character of Coulson back to his MCU roots.

"Well, I mean, you know, the crush on Cap never dies. But I always, I mean, I felt that same sadness, just because really, the whole thing started, and I think the reason Coulson became what Coulson was really, was about Robert [Downey Jr.] and those scenes together and the repartee. He makes you that much better and brings out so much more than you might normally see in a scene. The way that he took those scenes and that character on, brought me to life, in a way, so that I didn't get to have that."

Despite not getting to come back to the MCU to aid the Avengers in their final stand against Thanos, Gregg is grateful for the time he got to spend in the movie series, describing how each fresh appearance of Coulson in the MCU made it more and more clear just how important the character was to laying the foundation for the creation of the Avengers.

"It was so gradual. It was so a series of moments, from being kind of pulled aside on Iron Man one and being told that they were adding more scenes and kind of making it clear that this guy was really a little bit more intimidating and in possession of more secrets than he's masquerading as at the beginning. And then, being added to Iron Man 2, I thought, 'Well, that's cool. That's cool, he has another scene.'"

"I've told this story... Being told to mention that I'm leaving Tony Stark, supervising him, and I will not be the one who tases him and watch his Supernanny, because I'm going to New Mexico. And saying, 'Why am I saying that? What's in New Mexico?' In fact, it was Louis D'Esposito saying, 'Oh, you, you're going to New Mexico. You find Thor's hammer.'"

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s final season airs Wednesdays at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. The series stars Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Henry Simmons, Iain De Caestecker, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Clark Gregg. This news originated at ComicBook.com.