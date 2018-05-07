Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo has revealed the fate of the hilarious S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who couldn't help but play Galaga in 2012's The Avengers. Unfortunately, it's not a fate most fans will be happy with. Warning: Major spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War lie ahead.

The tragic ending of Avengers: Infinity War featured half of the universe's population disappearing into ash, leading to the presumed death of half of our favorite heroes. Beloved characters like Spider-Man, Groot and Black Panther disappeared on screen, while other characters like Captain America, Iron Man and Rocket survived. However, there are a vast number of characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we did not see the fate of at the end of Infinity War that fans are curious to know about.

Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and even Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, have already answered a few of these questions, revealing that the characters Korg and Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok managed to survive the events of Infinity War. However, Uproxx writer Mike Ryan asked co-director Joe Russo about the fate of one character many people had forgotten about: Galaga Guy.

About midway through 2012's The Avengers, Marvel fans met Galaga Guy. Galaga Guy was just a standard S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who worked aboard the helicarrier. What made him stand out, as his name suggests, was that he was actually playing Galaga throughout the events of the movie. Tony Stark called him out during a hilarious moment halfway through The Avengers, but that didn't stop Galaga Guy, as he later went on to re-open the Galaga tab on his computer.

Even though Galaga Guy was only a one-off character, Joe Russo still decided to give an answer on the fate of this former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Here's what he had to say.

"He got snapped in the middle of a Galaga game. He was seconds away from his all-time high score... He's gone."

Joe Russo went on to agree that what he said was now canon. Whether we like his answer or not, Galaga Guy, along with half of the universe, is now gone in the MCU. Based on what we do know of Galaga Guy, and the context Joe Russo gave about how he left, we can imagine that the last thing Galaga Guy said would have been something similar to Nick Fury's last words.

While the fates of major characters like Shuri and Wasp are still up in the air, this was a worthwhile answer that is sure to please fans. It's little details like this that show the magnitude of the final events of Avengers: Infinity War. What happened in this movie and what will happen next year in Avengers 4 are sure to change things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

This bit of insight from Mike Ryan was certainly a lot of fun, and something not many fans had considered. You can view Ryan's full tweet on the question and answer below.