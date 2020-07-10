For blockbuster filmmakers who grew up in a certain era, Star Wars was a guiding light in terms of how to tell an ambitious, special-effects-laden story that still relied on genuine emotion to move audiences. The Russo brothers are self-confessed devotees of Star Wars, and in a recent interview, they revealed how the space epic informed their choices when crafting their two Avengers movies. According to Joe Russo.

"I think you know, the fact that Star Wars is so important to us growing up, we got to make our Star Wars empire in Infinity War and Endgame. That was really our expression of what those commercial films meant to us as children and what we took away from them and the patterns of narrative structure that were so profound to us. We were able to replicate those patterns in those movies. So I think we speak to those films rather than the Star Wars films."

Anthony Russo agreed with his brother's statement that their exploration of the MCU via Infinity War and Endgame was based on the narrative and emotional patterns used in the original Star Wars trilogy, because of how powerful such a narrative can be for audiences to experience in theaters.

"[It] reminds me of how similar our enjoyment of these movies is to something like opera in the sense that there can be these crude sort of narrative beats that maybe don't play in a very subtle or sophisticated way, but there's something about their resonance and there's something about the way the rest of the cinema surrounds that moment and then the music and the iconography and the drama of it all that somehow creates emotion and sort of excitement and thrill and danger and peril. It's just a reminder to me when you're pointing your finger at something that seems weak or fit, at like how much the other elements, that sort of cinematic experience perceived is to what we walk away from a movie with, you know?"

The Russos also weighed in how they would have approached making Star Wars for a new generation, had they been approached.

"I mean I think being such Star Wars fanatics, we would've probably focused on the Luke Skywalker story. And so, to me, there was the potential for three movies focusing on that arc coming to completion. But different choices you can make."

After making Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing movie in history, the Russos are naturally at the top of the list for major Hollywood studios and have been asked often about applying their talents to the Star Wars universe, to which their reply has been.

"It's an amazing world. Certainly, at some point, it would be exciting to play in that sandbox, but I think there's a lot of stories being told in right now, and there's a lot of great filmmakers working in it at the moment."

For now, the filmmaking duo is focusing on Cherry, their next directorial project featuring Tom Holland in the lead role. The film tells the true-life story of author Nico Walker, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD and fell into opioid addiction that prompted him to begin robbing banks. This news originated at ComingSoon.net.