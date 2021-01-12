Avengers: Endgame brought the original Avengers roster to an action-packed and emotionally charged end, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has now confirmed that the superhero team will return...just not yet. Asked recently whether audiences would ever see an Avengers team-up on the big screen again, Feige revealed that it was inevitable.

"I would have to think so. I would have to say yes, at some point."

Despite having already had a huge influence on the modern cinematic landscape, Marvel Studios still have big plans for their future endeavors. Avengers: Endgame saw the studio bring together a vast array of characters from across the shared universe for a comic book movie epic that felt like an ending to the last decade of movies, but it will also serve as a new beginning, with MCU set to introduce all sorts of new characters and ideas moving forward. With this in mind, is there any room for the Avengers anymore? A team-up that now seems rather quaint when stacked up against what the MCU has in store.

Marvel's Phase 4, which begins this month with the Disney+ series WandaVision, is already looking incredibly jam-packed. Black Widow will begin the cinematic ventures for Phase 4, should it ever be released, with a total of 11 movies slated to follow, not to mention several TV series premiering on Disney+ that will intersect with the MCU and add the ever-growing universe.

Previously, Kevin Feige has already stated that there will not be an Avengers movie in Phase 4, which makes sense considering the amount of movies and shows already involved. "We had a movie this year called Avengers: Endgame, and it is very much an ending, as you saw, to so many of those characters," he said in 2019. "So Phase 4 is about beginnings, and Phase 4 is about learning new things about characters you already think you know, like Black Widow; meeting incredible new characters like The Eternals and Shang-Chi[.]"

Marvel's Phase 4 is set to introduce audiences to the likes of Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which finds Simu Liu as the titular master of martial arts, who is forced to confront his past after he is drawn into the Ten Rings organization. Due for release later this year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be followed up with Eternals, which stars an ensemble cast including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, and Barry Keoghan. The movie follows the Eternals, who have hidden themselves for thousands of years, must re-unite to protect Earth from their enemies, the Deviants.

All of that is without even mentioning Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ironheart, as well as the rebooted Fantastic Four and Blade. Who even needs The Avengers anymore?

Phase 4 also includes several sequels such as Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther II, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Once the Avengers do return, they are sure to have a very different line-up. This comes to us from IGN.