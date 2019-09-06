The original Avengers have a pretty strong bond. Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner revealed on social media that he misses his co-stars after the worldwide promotional campaign for Avengers: Endgame wrapped earlier this year. Renner, along with Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo have been a team for a long time now. All of the actors went and got matching tattoos with slight differences to represent their characters, except for Ruffalo, who chose not to participate in the ritual. It appears that the actor is scared of needles.

After having to shut down his social media app earlier this week, Jeremy Renner posted a picture of himself, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson. "I am missing the heck out of this crew! Anyone else?," asked Renner on social media. Obviously there are a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans following the actor and they all pretty much miss the Avengers, especially now that Black Widow is dead after her heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. However, Johansson is already back to work as the character for the upcoming Black Widow standalone movie.

As for Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, they are moving on from the MCU, which is another reason MCU fans are missing the Avengers. Adding salt to the wound is the recent news of Tom Holland's Spider-Man leaving too. Sony is now taking sole control of the franchise and fans are not happy to see the character leaving the MCU, especially after the ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Regardless, Holland is confident that Sony will be able to keep fans satisfied from here on out.

Related: Iron Man Statue in Italy Pays Tribute to Tony Stark's Endgame Death

While Jeremy Renner is missing his Avengers: Endgame co-stars, he is also recovering from the rather embarrassing loss of his social media app. Trolls figured out a way to make it look like Renner himself was sending lewd messages to thousands of fans with the click of a button. The actor was really disappointed, but shutting everything down was probably for the best. Robert Downey Jr. also found himself with some social media woes this week when his Instagram account was hacked. The hackers made it look like the Iron Man actor was giving away iPhones, PlayStations, Teslas, and other high-priced goods. It appears that his account has been restored back to normal.

While MCU fans and Jeremy Renner are missing the Avengers, they will all more than likely get together in the near future for a dinner or party. However, fans won't be invited and will have to live vicariously through the team's social media accounts, unless they all get hacked between now and a possible party. Whatever the case may be, it's nice to see that the cast still gets along and still wants to see each other after spending so much time together. You can check out Jeremy Renner's Instagram tribute to his Avengers: Endgame co-stars below.