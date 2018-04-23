James Cameron, who is currently neck deep in his four Avatar sequels and working as an executive producer on the upcoming Terminator 6, which will once again reboot the franchise, recently made some comments that got a lot of people's attention. Specifically, he said that he hopes we soon get to a point of "Avenger fatigue." Now, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has responded to those comments.

In this interview by James Cameron, he also added that it's "not that I don't love the movies," which is what Kevin Feige, who is currently promoting the release of Avengers: Infinity War, decided to focus on. In a recent interview, Feige was asked about the comments and, before providing his full answer, he diverted his surprised focus for a second on Cameron's use of the word "hypogonadal" in reference to the Marvel movies. Feige then briefly responded to the comments more earnestly. Here's what he had to say.

"Uh, he loves the movies! That's awesome! Wow, James Cameron loves our movies! That's exciting!"

Leave it to Kevin Feige to find a classy and funny way to respond to such a thing. It would be rather easy for Feige, who has spent not only the last decade with Marvel Studios, but going back to his work on the original live-action X-Men, to get a little irritated at comments like this. Perhaps no single person is more responsible for the meteoric rise of comic book movies in Hollywood than Feige. And considering that a lot of people would be out of the job and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be in danger if audiences did start experiencing Avenger fatigue, this is a pretty restrained move by Feige.

The Titanic and Aliens director also made note that he wanted to see different sci-fi stories being told. It's easy to see how some could view that as a little hypocritical. James Cameron, over the course of the next decade, assuming all goes according to plan, is going to release four Avatar sequels and a trilogy of new Terminator movies. That may not be superheroes, but it's still franchise storytelling and is pulling from wells that already exist. There are also the more recent MCU movies like Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther that have really done something different within the superhero world that may make it seem like Cameron, to many, is a bit out of touch.

He did actually admit that he may be a bit out of touch, since he hasn't released a movie in quite some time. That would appear to be true, as Black Panther has grossed more than $1.3 billion at the box office and Avengers: Infinity War looks like it may break the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend ever at the box office. With that in mind, audiences don't in any way appear to be fatigued with this sort of thing. As long as the movies are good, they are going to keep showing up, and Kevin Feige has proved he knows how to make a good superhero movie. This news comes to us courtesy of Vulture.