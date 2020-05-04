Normally, it would take a global level catastrophe to make the Avengers assemble. But with the world under lockdown, that is not possible at the moment. Still, the original six Avengers actors Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner had a virtual reunion to accept the best film award for Avengers: Endgame, at the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

The video starts with Johansson popping into the frame in the middle of the screen, where she greeted their young fans and expressed happiness over the fact that the Awards managed to take place despite the lockdown. She was then joined by Mark Ruffalo, who stated that the show must go on and that the Avengers must go on. Jeremy Renner popped up next, thanking fans for their support in helping Endgame win the best picture award.

Chris Hemsworth also showed up and talked about being stronger together, while also mentioning that he is the strongest amongst the castmates. Chris Evans appeared next to contest that claim, reminding Hemsworth of the push-ups match that he had lost to Evans in the past. Hemsworth retorted that his heavy armor had cost him the match, while Johansson rolled her eyes and mentioned she has been living with this kind of banter for the last ten years.

Finally, Robert Downey Jr. showed up, causing a moment of awkwardness while Renner tried to bring up Iron Man's demise in Endgame before deciding against it. Downey ended the video with a 'Love you 3000' message to fans while his co-stars clapped and cheered their joint award win.

The video will be a great treat for fans who have been mourning the loss of the original Avengers team following the events of Endgame. Iron Man sacrificed his life snapping Thanos and his army out of existence. Black Widow gave up her life to retrieve the Soul Stone. Captain America went back in time to live out his life with Peggy Carter. Thor left Earth to join the Guardians of the Galaxy on their next mission. And Hawkeye and Hulk are busy taking care of their family and personal life.

MCU showrunner Kevin Feige has mentioned that the next time the Avengers assemble, it will be with a different roster of heroes than the ones who punched and kicked their way into the hearts of audiences worldwide in the original Avengers movie from 2012. It is unknown who the new Avengers will be, but considering that the most popular new team member, Spider-Man, is going to be busy setting up his own cinematic universe over at Sony, Marvel will have to set up some new fan-favorite characters to fill out the team.

Avengers: Endgame beat out several other blockbusters, namely Aladdin, Captain Marvel, Jumanji: The Next Level, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to win the coveted best live-action picture award, while Frozen 2 won the best animated feature title.