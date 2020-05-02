Avengers: Endgame may have ended the Infinity saga by disposing of Thanos, but the real world needs heroes now more than ever. Actor Chris Evans has roped in five of his fellow Avengers, the original dream team of the MCU, to participate in a virtual game night with a Q&A session for one fan and two guests via Fanatics. Evans announced the contest on Twitter after fellow-MCU actor Chris Pratt did a similar contest for Jurassic World: Dominion.

"Well I don't think I can beat getting eaten by a dinosaur!! But how about playing some virtual games as well as a private Q&A with me and 5 of my closest friends named Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner?"

Sponsored by the All In Challenge Foundation, the contest has different cash amounts that fans can donate in return for a fixed number of entries in the sweepstakes. The website offers the following explanation for how the prize meeting will go down.

"Chris Evans is taking a break from defending the planet to spend time with YOU. Yep - you read that correctly. You and two friends are invited to a virtual game night with Chris Evans. Other attendees on the list defending their board-game thrones are Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner. Yep - again, you read that correctly. Hang with these "super" stars for a sure-to-be-remembered board game battle and wrap up the call with a question and answer session with the castmates."

"Here's your chance to ask your deepest questions about life, success, their acting careers and other topics beyond the universe! Chris Evans has gone #ALLin and is bringing five of his closest friends along for this experience! *no superpowers will be permitted during gaming* 100% of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry."

For the fans who manage to win the prize, it will be a rare treat to see the original six Avengers together, especially since that is unlikely to happen again in the MCU. The last Avengers movie ended with the death of Iron Man, and Black Widow, and with Steve Rogers passing on Captain America's shield to Sam Wilson.

Marvel showrunner Kevin Fiege has mentioned in the past that future Avengers films will feature a different roster of heroes, with the original Avengers acting as the elder statesmen of the group.

While the world of the MCU contains a lot of heroes, the numbers are going to swell considerably soon, with the addition of Deadpool, X-Men, and The Fantastic Four to the roster. Then there is Daredevil and his Defenders compatriots, who are rumored to be making the jump from TV to the big screen. Not to mention Ghost Rider and the Agents of Shield. So when the new Avengers team finally does assemble, it will have a lot of options to choose from.