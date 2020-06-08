The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone down the yellow brick road in the Avengers of Oz DeepFake video. Tom Holland seems to have the perfect face for the DeepFake videos since we've seen him in quite a few over the past several months. The Back to the Future DeepFake received a lot of attention online and even Holland commented on it since it started another wave of speculation about him taking on the lead role in a remake. Thankfully, they're not going to be making a Back to the Future remake. At least not for now because that could change at any moment with the right people attached.

After taking on the Marty McFly role, Tom Holland is Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz this time around. It's disturbing to see just how good Holland looks as the lead character, though it's also pretty hilarious at the same time. Robert Downey Jr. takes on the role of the Scarecrow, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth play the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion, respectively. Stan Lee even makes an appearance, as does Thanos, which turns the whole thing around. As the technology gets better, so do these crazy DeepFake videos.

The Avengers of Oz would make for a pretty compelling full-length movie and it would be a lot of work at the same time. With that being said, a few minutes is definitely enough for now since it could end up scaring some people because of how realistic it looks. Tom Holland has yet to comment on this particular DeepFake video, but one has to assume that he might be pretty disturbed by it if and when he sees it. There's not a whole lot going on at the moment, so one has to imagine he'll get around to seeing it soon if he hasn't already.

Avengers: Endgame hit theaters just over a year ago and MCU fans are still reeling from the loss of Tony Stark. Spider-Man: Far From Home came out last summer and made the whole thing even more real as we watched Peter Parker continue to mourn the loss of his mentor throughout the entire movie. So, even in a DeepFake video, it's nice to see Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. together again, even though it's rather disturbing to see Holland as Dorothy walking down the yellow brick road.

Where will Tom Holland pop up next? We've seen Back to the Future deepfake and now The Wizard of Oz, so there has to be some more high quality DeepFakes on the way from more classic movies. While we wait for more Holland placed in our favorite movies, you can check out the Avengers of Oz DeepFake video above, thanks to the Next Face YouTube channel. However, consider yourself warned because you may not be able to unsee everything you're about to watch.