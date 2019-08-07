What if you awoke from a coma with no idea who you were or how you got there, only to discover you were a wanted serial killer? That's what happens to Jonathan Rhys Meyers in the new high-tension thriller Awake. The movie, directed by Alex Cher and Fedor Lyass, is coming to Blu-ray and DVD this fall after a digital and VOD release later this month.

Today, we have a first look at Awake with an exclusive trailer. Arriving from Cinedigm, we also have the poster, which features Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his leading lady Francesca Eastwood lost amongst the trees as they both realize that, 'some nightmares happen after you're awake.'

Awake will release on digital and VOD on August 16, with a Blu-ray and DVD release to follow on September 24, 2019. Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings, Match Point) and Francesca Eastwood (Outlaws and Angels, M.F.A.) star in this edge-of-your-seat thriller written by Elana Zeltser and directed by Alex Cher, a veteran Russian director and co-director Fedor Lyass making their English language feature debut with the film. Additional cast members include veteran actors Malik Yoba (New York Undercover) and William Forsythe (The Devil's Rejects).

Awake centers on a man (Meyers) who wakes up in a hospital bed with no recollection of who he is or why he is there, but quickly learns he's the lead suspect in a series of murders and is now wanted by the police. With the help of a trusting nurse (Eastwood), he manages to stay one step ahead of the detectives hunting him down. As he uncovers some hard truths about his past, he quickly realizes some nightmares happen after you're awake.

On a quiet evening, a shabby beige sedan speeds down a country highway. Dust and gravel fly through the air when suddenly the car slides out of control into a ravine. Later a man wakes up in a hospital bed with no recollection of who he is or how he got there.

His nurse Diana (Francesca Eastwood) is unable to find any identification and refers to him as John Doe (Jonathan Rhys Meyers). The police barge into the hospital, accusing John of being a serial killer responsible for the murder of several young women in the area. As the Sergeant ushers John into a private room for questioning, he manages to escape with the help of Diana, who is convinced of his innocence.

The fugitives then set off for the last crime scene in search of clues and answers to clear John's name but the benevolent nurse will soon uncover the shocking truth behind the amnesiac's identity and the web of deceit that will lead him to a final fight for his survival.

Awake was produced by Katerina Valenti, Andre Relis and Jessica Bennett. Executive producers include Alex Cher, Luke Taylor, Patrick DePeters, and Matthew Helderman. Financing for the film was provided by Bondit Media Capital and Archer Film Productions. The movie runs 92 minutes and has not been rated by the MPAA.