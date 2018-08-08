What the heck is this? Have you heard of the movie A.X.L. yet? Somehow, it's flown under the radar and it's just a few weeks away from release. So, along comes Tuna the Dog to help out. He's getting A.X.L. vision, and in the process, he's getting to smell a couple of...Well, you'll see when you watch the video. Here's the official description.

"On behalf of Global Road Entertainment, we're thrilled to share Tuna The Dog's New Video showcasing his test of "A.X.L. VISION", one of the key features of the military dog of the future! Don't miss this summer's must-see family adventure, starring Alex Neustaedter and Becky G, about a top-secret, robotic dog named A.X.L. who develops a special friendship with Miles (Alex Neustaedter) and will go to any length to protect his new companion, in theaters August 24th!"

Before we get to the movie, a little background on that hilarious mutt in the video. Tuna is an 8 year-old rescue Chiweenie known for his exaggerated overbite, recessed jawline and his magnificent shrivelneck. He was adopted by his mom, Courtney Dasher, in December of 2010 at a Farmers Market in LA when he was a 4 month-old puppy. He now lives a very happy life traveling around the U.S. and UK with his parents, and brings joy to people everywhere he goes through personal interactions, as well as through his social media accounts. Tuna now has over 1.9 million followers on his Instagram, @tunameltsmyheart, and over 2 million followers on all of his social channels combined. Since Tuna is a rescue dog, it has become a part of Courtney's mission, in addition to bringing his followers joy, to raise awareness for rescue groups through this platform.

No that we got that out of the way, what the heck is A.X.L. and why haven't I heard about this awesome movie yet? A.X.L. is a top-secret, robotic dog created by the military to help protect tomorrow's soldiers. Code named by the scientists who created him, A.X.L. stands for Attack, Exploration, Logistics, and embodies the most advanced, next-generation artificial intelligence.

After an experiment gone wrong, A.X.L. is discovered hiding alone in the desert by a kind-hearted outsider named Miles (Alex Neustaedter), who finds a way to connect with him after activating his owner-pairing technology. Together, the two develop a special friendship based on trust, loyalty and compassion. Helping Miles gain the confidence he's been lacking, A.X.L. will go to any length to protect his new companion, including facing off against the scientists who created him and who will do anything to get him back.

Knowing what is at stake if A.X.L. is captured, Miles teams up with a smart, resourceful ally named Sara (Becky G) to protect his new best friend on a timeless, epic adventure for the whole family. We've gathered Tuna's funny video here along with the original A.X.L. trailer that we somehow missed when it arrived way back in May. We also have a bunch of new TV spots showing off what this military mutt can do. Fittingly enough, this RoboDog is being released in the dog days of summer. So maybe he'll be able to find a little bit of love at the box office from kids hoping to find something entertaining to watch before they head back to dreaded school.