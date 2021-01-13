Rapper Azealia Banks went full real-life Pet Sematary on her dead cat. The musician dug up her dead cat, Lucifer, and boiled it, which she documented in now-deleted Instagram posts. Obviously, her fans were more than a little disturbed by what they saw, and now, social media is not very happy with Banks. Banks is in the process of moving from California to Florida, and she decided to pack something that most people would not think of, though there are plenty of people who are defending her actions.

Earlier this week, Azealia Banks dug up her dead cat, which died 3 months ago, and boiled her in a pot of water. She documented the process and people were genuinely horrified by what they saw. "Lucifer 2009-2020," the 29-year old rapper captioned one of the videos, which are no longer up. "My Dear kitty. Thank you for everything. A legend. An icon." She then posted an image of the cat's skull, among other items that are going with her on her new journey to Miami, Florida.

Azealia Banks went on to state, "The move is booked. We're officially out this b****. The cat went out with a f***ing bang... taking my b*tch to Miami." One of the videos, which is highly disturbing, looks like a deleted scene from Pet Semetary. Banks can be seen clawing at the ground while humming a song until she holds up a sack. The sack in question contained her cat Lucifer's remains. "A lot of you guys don't know, Lucifer the cat died three months ago, and we had to put him in the ground, and we're digging him up for the very first time," she explains to her fans. "She's coming back to life c****."

If people didn't think that things could get weirder in 2021, Azealia Banks is here to prove otherwise. Not many people expected to wake up in the morning to see the rapper stirring a pot with her dead cat's remains in it with a stick. The skull floated to the top and was clearly visible in the black water. Musician Sia was among those criticizing Banks for digging up and boiling her dead cat. She tweeted, "sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest sh*t I've ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard."

Azealia Banks did not appreciate Sia's criticism and responded with, "your ugly pasty dry white lady winter skin face is the ugliest face I've ever seen, that must be why you hide it all the time. Have some f***ing respect for my f***ing traditional African religion, you pompous white b*tch." The post and response has since been removed. Banks has previously alluded to practicing witch craft in interviews, though she has never mentioned reenacting Pet Semetary. The videos were all originally uploaded to Azealia Banks's official Instagram account, though they have all been removed. They are not posted here due to their graphic nature, but they can be found on social media with a quick search if the morbid curiosity gets the best of you.

