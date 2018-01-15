Comedian Aziz Ansari has been accused of sexual misconduct by a woman whom he went out on a date with, according to a new report. The woman prefers to remain anonymous and goes under the name Grace in the report. Grace, then 22-years old at the time, said she met Ansari at a 2017 Emmy Awards after party where the two hit it off over their love of vintage film cameras from the 1980s after they realized that they had brought the same camera to the event. The two exchanged numbers and chatted for nearly a week before they decided to get together for some dinner. There are some descriptions that are graphic ahead, read at your own risk.

Grace says that the night began well as they ate dinner and drank white wine and made small talk. However, things changed really fast when the check arrived. Grace says that she was not able to finish her wine and that they still had some left in their bottle when Aziz Ansari abruptly announced that they should leave, according to a detailed and lengthy report from Babe. She says, "When the waiter came over he quickly asked for the check and he said like, 'Let's get off this boat.'"

They then walked a few blocks to his apartment where Grace complimented him on his marble countertops. The comedian then told her to hop up and take a seat on the countertop, which she complied. "He said something along the lines of, "How about you hop up and take a seat?'" Within moments, Aziz Ansari was kissing her. She then said, "In a second, his hand was on my breast." Then he was undressing her and then he undressed himself. Grace remembers feeling uncomfortable at how quickly things escalated. After a few minutes, Ansari suggested that he grab a condom, which is when Grace asked to slow down.

The two then resumed kissing and the comedian briefly performed oral sex on her, and then asked her to do the same thing to him. Grace did, but not for long. She says that she kept on mumbling that she was uncomfortable and to slow down and then even slid off of the counter, but Aziz Ansari followed her. Grace says Ansari began making a move on her that he repeated during their encounter. The "move" involved Ansari sticking his fingers down her throat and then putting his fingers inside her, she called the move "the claw."

It's at this time that Aziz Ansari kept pulling her hands down to his genitals, according to Grace. But she would pull away every time and says that she grew more uncomfortable and tried to movie away, but he just moved in closer, blocking her. Whether Ansari didn't notice Grace's uncomfortable verbal and nonverbal cues or knowingly ignored it is impossible for her to say. She had this to say.

"I know I was physically giving off cues that I wasn't interested. I don't think that was noticed at all, or if it was, it was ignored."

Ansari was adamant that they have sex, but Grace asked again to take things slow, to which the comedian agreed. They sat down together, with Grace on the floor and Ansari on the couch. However, it wasn't long before the game started back up again, but in a more aggressive manner.

Grace and Aziz Ansari did not have sexual intercourse, though the comedian tried many times that evening, according to the report. Grace left in an Uber while crying and texted friends about the incident, which have been screenshotted and appear in the report. Grace also screenshot texts from Aziz Ansari from the next day, in which the actor was apologetic after thinking everything was consensual. She explains.

"I believe that I was taken advantage of by Aziz. I was not listened to and ignored. It was by far the worst experience with a man I've ever had."

In Ansari's text response back, he said, "I'm so sad to hear this. Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I'm truly sorry." That was the last time that Grace heard from Ansari. When asked why she came out now, Grace reveals that it was seeing him on stage at the Golden Globes ceremony wearing the #TimesUp pin that angered her and prompted her to speak up, much like the victims accusing James Franco of sexual misconduct.

In a response released after the report, Aziz Ansari says that he believed everything was consensual. The comedian relayed much of the same story, saying that they met, talked for a week, and then went on a date. He had this to say.

"(We) ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual... The next day, I got a text from her saying that although 'it may have seemed okay,' upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said."

Ansari then went on to say that he supports the #TimesUp movement and says that it's long overdue. He said, "I support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue." The comedian has not said anything else regarding the matter. You can read more about Grace's encounter with Aziz Ansari via Babe and check out the text screenshots below.

This is the text Grace* sent Aziz Ansari after their date which left her feeling “violated”. She tells Ansari how uncomfortable he made her feel, saying “you ignored clear non-verbal cues” and “kept going with advances.”



