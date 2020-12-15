Babe is returning to select theaters this weekend for the 25th anniversary of the classic family movie. Hosted by Fathom Events in collaboration with Turner Classic Movies and Universal Pictures, the special event has been dubbed TCM Big Screen Classics Presents Babe: A 25th Anniversary Event. In addition to screening the movie, the event will also include executive insights from Turner Classic Movies. A trailer has also been released for the special event.

Babe is the inspirational story of a shy Yorkshire piglet who doesn't quite know his place in the world. But when Farmer Hoggett (James Cromwell) wins him at the county fair, Babe discovers that he can be anything he wants to be - even an award-winning sheepdog! With the help of a delightful assortment of barnyard friends, the heroic little pig is headed for the challenge of his life.

Released in 1995, Babe is directed by Chris Noonan and written by Noonan and George Miller. It is based on the 1983 children's story The Sheep-Pig by Dick King-Smith, which followed a lone pig raised as livestock who wants to do the work of a sheepdog. Along with Cromwell, the movie also starred Magda Szubanski, Brittany Byrnes, Paul Goddard, Wade Hayward, Zoe Burton, and Hugo Weaving.

Babe was a huge success at the box office, earning over $254 million against a budget of $30 million. It was also met with universal acclaim, currently ranked at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Babe was also nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Director, Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing, winning the award for Best Visual Effects.

Initially, Cromwell wasn't sure he wanted to be a part of Babe, but the unique way they treated the animals was what made him come around. Speaking about the movie's 25th anniversary earlier this year, Cromwell addressed the way the filmmakers were able to bring the talking animals to life in Babe and how that ultimately led him to understand what they were going for.

"It was this film about a pig and the animals talked and I thought, you know, they're gonna put peanut butter in their mouths," Cromwell said. "I knew nothing about CGI and nothing about what Chris Noonan and George Miller wanted to achieve, which was to make the animals relate to each other as if they were human beings."

He added, "In other words, they'd have a human consciousness. Real animals look straight ahead when walking, otherwise they'll run into trees; but human beings count on their peripheral vision, so they look at each other. And that little difference between the way George and Chris conceived the film was one of the things that made it unique."

TCM Big Screen Classics Presents Babe: A 25th Anniversary Event will be screening in select theaters on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased from Fathom Events. You can also find a complete list of theater locations screening the movie at the official website.