Following the Thailand attack monkeys video, Baboons at the Knowsley Safari Park in the U.K. have allegedly been spotted wielding knives, screwdrivers, and chainsaws. The baboons at the safari park are already infamous for going through cars and stealing belongings from guests, so the weapons really don't come as a huge surprise. With that being said, the animals are probably better-known for ripping off windshield wipers and mirrors from cars driving through the enclosure over the years.

As for how these baboons obtained the weapons, that is unclear. "We're not sure if they are being given weapons by some of the guests who want to see them attack cars, or if they're fishing them out of pick-up trucks and vans," says one Knowsley Safari Park employee. "The baboons have been found with knives and screwdrivers. I do wonder if it's some of the guests handing them out." Another worker says, "They will literally go into people's toolboxes and carry them around. One of the baboons was seen lugging around a chainsaw."

A baboon wielding a chainsaw sounds like a real-life horror movie. The 550-acre safari park just reopened back in June after shutting down earlier this year because of the public health crisis. A car mechanic in Manchester, says, "I've had two customers this year who became victims of those baboons." He adds, "The kids start chirping up saying they want monkeys all over the car, and the next thing you know, you're driving home with no registration plate." It sounds like these baboons are starting to get out of control, though some believe their reputation has been amplified in recent months.

Knowsley Safari Park believes that the baboons were being armed with weapons was "likely to be an urban myth," noting that some of these stories have "grown in exaggeration" over the years. However, the park does admit to finding all sorts of objects in the animals' enclosure, though they believe the stories are made to make said objects "seem more exciting and unbelievable." Regardless of the weapons and various car parts found in the baboon's possession, there have not been any serious injuries reported from the safari park, so the baboons are not using any of these weapons to cause harm to humans, though the one with the chainsaw might be able to cause some serious damage.

While Knowsley Safari Park thinks that everything has been exaggerated when it comes to the weaponized baboons, they have put extra warnings up on their website. "If you take a drive through our Baboon Jungle, we're unable to return any car parts that our cheeky baboons may take," while also promoting "car friendly route" that is currently available. Even if the weaponized baboons have been exaggerated, one certainly hopes that we'll get some video of them in the near future as they continue to terrorize guests. Yahoo was the first to report on the baboons carrying weapons.