A woman living in Florida recently had a strange creature running through her yard in the middle of the night. The animal was captured on camera in a few seconds of blurry, inconclusive footage that has left room for rampant speculation. The homeowner's prevailing theory? Her security camera caught a baby dinosaur. So let the Jurassic Park jokes flow.

The video was captured by Florida resident Cristina Ryan. The black and white security footage in question is only several seconds long, though it's easy to see where this leaves lots of room for one's imagination to run wild. For a few frames, an unidentified creature can be seen running through the spotlight in the backyard. It appears to be running on its hind legs. Those who have seen the velociraptors running in Jurassic World may notice a familiar scurry. Though the odds of this actually being a dinosaur are just about zero.

Still, Cristina Ryan is convinced that's what scurried through her property in the wee hours of the morning. Comments on the video in the original story speculate that it could be a large lizard. Perhaps a dog. But Ryan doesn't buy any of that. Here's what she had to say.

"Any animal we can come up with that would be 'walking' at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn't walk this way. Maybe I've watched 'Jurassic Park' too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!"

Cristina Ryan added, "Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense, since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So not sure? Lol. I'm sticking with raptor myself." It is worth noting that the velociraptors that many of us have come to know through the Jurassic Park franchise are not scientifically accurate. In reality, the creatures were far smaller and likely had feathers. So, Ryan does have a point in that the animal featured in the footage does have a vague resemblance to an anatomically correct raptor. Unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately for humans) dinosaurs have been dead for millions of years.

Now, the question of whether or not dinosaurs could be brought back from extinction? That may not be something relegated to the land of fiction. John Hammond's dream could, and we stress couldsomeday become feasible. Elon Musk recently made headlines when it was suggested that he could someday soon create a real-life Jurassic Park. Whether or not that's a good idea is another question entirely, but modern scientific advancements could, in theory, make such a thing possible.

The closest many of us can come to seeing dinosaurs in day-to-day life is by visiting a Universal theme park, where quite a few Jurassic World attractions have been put in place. Universal Orlando Resort had a little bit of fun with the video on Twitter, sharing it with the caption "quickly counts all of the raptors." Be sure to check out the video for yourself. This news comes to us via Fox 35.