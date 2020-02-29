Sony has reportedly given Baby Driver 2 the green light. Edgar Wright, who previously revealed he had finished a script, is attached to direct. Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Michael Peter Balzary, and CJ Jones are also reportedly coming back for the long-talked about sequel. If that wasn't enough, the movie is supposed to go into production once Elgort finishes work on HBO Max's Tokyo Vice series. It should be noted that this news has yet to be officially announced by the studio.

Baby Driver 2 has been talked about ever since the first installment hit theaters in 2017. It was a surprise hit at the box office and even gave the classic Jon Spencer Blues Explosion song "Bellbottoms" a new life, which receives praise on its own. With production expected to begin later this year, it has been reported that the studio is looking to cast another female lead "as a foil to Lily James' character Debora." Edgar Wright has been sitting on a finished script for over a year now.

Baby Driver took in an impressive $226.9 million at the global box office against a reported production budget of $34 million. With success like that, it's no wonder Sony is getting ready to get the sequel ready to go. The first installment still has a 93% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes and fans have been waiting for some sequel news for quite a while now. Hopefully, we'll get an official announcement from Sony and Edgar Wright in the next week or so. Now would be a good time to announce the sequel since Edgar Wright has another project coming out this fall.

Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho is currently in the post-production process and will be released in September. He'll have to start up the promotional campaign about a month before the movie hits theaters and then about a month afterwards, which could mean that Baby Driver 2 could start production by the end of the year. It will really depend on how big of a break the writer/director needs before jumping into another big project. With that being said, the reported timeline seems to fit into Wright's schedule, along with Ansel Elgort's.

With Baby Driver 2 reportedly on the way, fans are probably already thinking of songs that Edgar Wright will be including on the soundtrack. It will be tough to match the opening scene of the original with "Bellbottoms," so Wright has his work cut out for him already. We know the director is a huge Beck fan, who also has connections to Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, so we might see something from the artist's Midnite Vultures album, which Wright considers to be his best. It sounds like the wait for Baby Driver 2 is nearly over. This news was first reported by The GWW.