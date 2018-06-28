Edgar Wright is teasing Baby Driver 2 could be getting underway soon. Sony has yet to officially announce or date the sequel, but they have commissioned Wright to pen a screenplay, which we first reported on last December. While it seemed a little unlikely that the movie would get a sequel at first, the subject keeps coming up and this time, Wright was the one who teased us with a possible follow-up.

Baby Driver was released in theaters exactly one year ago today. To honor the occasion, Edgar Wright took to Twitter to thank his fans for the support that he's received over the course of the last twelve months. While taking a moment to ruminate on the success of his movie, the filmmaker also somewhat ominously teased that Baby Driver 2 could be on the way sooner than we may have thought. Here's what he had to say about it.

"'Baby Driver' was released one year ago today. Had a wild ride with it in the last 365 days. so I thank you for all your beautiful responses, it means everything. And who knows, maybe he could get back on the road soon..."

We recently learned that Edgar Wright is working on a documentary about the cult band Sparks as his next movie. But a project like that would leave him plenty of time to work on a script for Baby Driver 2. Not only that, but he hasn't totally firmed up any other studio movies. He's been attached to several projects, such as DreamWorks' Shadows and the young adult adaptation Grasshopper Jungle, but neither of those seem to have a lot of traction at the moment.

On the other hand, Sony would likely be very eager to get moving on a sequel to Baby Driver. The studio could use a reliable franchise right now, especially considering that they recently lost the distribution rights to the James Bond movies. Baby Driver 2 could very well be the end of it, but at least it's a sequel that, on paper at least, seems like a no-brainer and would likely bring in some serious money at the box office. Based on this tweet, Edgar Wright certainly seems interested in returning to that world. If it does move forward, this would be his first ever sequel. Though, he hasn't totally ruled out Hot Fuzz 2.

Upon its release, Baby Driver was met with rave reviews and wound up becoming by far the biggest hit of Wright's career, bringing in $226 million at the box office, working from a comparatively small $34 million production budget. It even went on to score a pair of Oscar nominations. With that in mind, Baby Driver 2 makes every shred of business sense, especially because they wouldn't have to deal with Kevin Spacey's character in any way since he died at the end of the first movie. You can check out Edgar Wright's Twitter tease for yourself below.