It looks like we very well may be getting Baby Driver 2! Baby Driver wound up being one of the surprise hits of 2017. Hardcore movie nerds have always adored Edgar Wright, but his movies haven't really crossed over into the mainstream. That is, until Baby Driver. The movie did very well critically and at the box office. So, naturally, there has been talk of a sequel. Now, Wright reveals that he, at the very least, intends to write a sequel to Baby Driver. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Those talks are already in the works. The deal is being hammered out as we speak. So, hopefully, I'm going to at least write a second one. I've definitely got lots of ideas. Whether it's the next movie, I don't know. I'm just working that out at the moment, actually. I have a couple of things that I've been developing, and also a couple of new ideas that I had, and all the nice things, things that I've been offered since [the release of Baby Driver]. I would like to get back on the saddle very shortly, because, slightly beyond my control, but there was four years between The World's End and Baby Driver. I don't want it to be that long again. I would love to have a film out in the next two years."

A movie like Baby Driver surely got Edgar Wright some attention he didn't have previously. As he mentions, he's had some offers. What those offers are? It isn't clear just yet, but it's likely he's been offered some high-profile projects. He'll have to decide what it is he wants to do next, but it looks like Baby Driver 2 will be in the mix, even if it isn't his very next project. He's at least going to write a script, it sounds like, and Sony will have to decide if they want to move forward with it or not.

Edgar Wright hasn't made a proper sequel to any of his movies so far in his career. He does have the Cornetto trilogy, which consists of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World's End. Those movies feature the same two lead actors, Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, and have thematic ties. But they aren't true sequels. Baby Driver 2 would be his first actual sequel, should he ultimately write the movie and decide that he wants to direct as well. It's possible, if Wright is uninterested, that someone else could come in to direct a sequel, should Sony want to play it that way.

That seems unlikely, as Edgar Wright is an incredibly stylistic filmmaker and Baby Driver is a very stylized movie. Baby Driver is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year, carrying a 93 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes currently. The movie, more importantly from the studio's perspective, made a ton of money, bringing in $226.9 million worldwide, working from a $35 million budget. It's no mystery why Wright, as confirmed in this interview with Entertainment Weekly, is at least going to write a sequel to Baby Driver. Will it actually get made? We'll have to wait and see.