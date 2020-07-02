WildEye Releasing has given us an exclusive trailer for their recently released Baby Frankenstein. While he's not as cute as Baby Yoda, little Frank sure knows how to party. While only shot in 7 days with a shoestring budget, you'd never know, since it looks and feels like it was done by a major Hollywood studio. This family friendly monster movie is now available from WildEye Releasing on Amazon and most digital outlets.

Baby Frankenstein is a comedy-drama feature movie that tells the story of young Lance and his unlikely friendship with a pint-sized, self-aware automaton. After Lance stumbles upon this "little dude," he enlists the help of Truth, the sassy girl-next-door, to protect him from his mom's batty boyfriend, Ken Glinevich. As it turns out, Glinevich is hell-bent on capturing Baby Frankenstein and claiming the $50,000 reward being offered by the mysterious actual owner of Baby Frankenstein, Dauvin Lundquist.

Lance finds an unlikely ally in his awkward neighbor, John, who appears to be romantically interested in Lance's mother, Kim. As the potential captors close in on Lance, Truth and Baby Frankenstein, Lance must decide what he will risk to preserve Baby Frankenstein's freedom. Baby Frankenstein is set in the vein of E.T., while also having a unique spin, which is evident even in this brief trailer.

Baby Frankenstein director Jon YonKondy recently spoke about his experience making the movie. He revealed that the project was originally going to have 17 days of shooting, but had to settle on 7. "The film you see, besides a bit of b-roll, was what was shot in those 7 days," he says. "This film has been my life for these past 14 months: writing, producing, production designing, directing, second unit DP-ing, editing, and even doing the graphic design work." YonKondy also states that he is really proud of the work that everybody put in to make Baby Frankenstein, which may just give Baby Yoda a run for his money, a reality. He went on and had this to say.

"Although it was not ideal, I knew from shooting my first feature in 10 days that it was certainly possible. I knew that creative problem solving on any front usually led to brave, exciting choices if you were flexible enough to roll with the punches and embrace the controlled chaos... I am extremely proud of this little 'cinematic experiment' of ours and I cannot wait until audiences can fall in love with Baby Frankenstein like we all have."

Baby Frankenstein stars Ian Barling, Patrick McCartney, Rance Nix (as Baby Frankenstein), Cora Savage, Eileen Rosen Mike Rutkoski, Yannis Stergiopoulos, and Andre Gower (The Monster Squad). The screenplay for the project was written by M. Vedic, J. Ackilles, and Jon YonKondy. This take on the classic Frankenstein story is something that horror fans will be able to check out with their kids, which will hopefully help to raise a new generation. You can check out the exclusive trailer above. You can buy or stream Baby Frankenstein right now, if you dare.