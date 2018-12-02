"Baby It's Cold Outside" has been pulled from a Cleveland radio station with many other stations across the country following in its wake. Now many are wondering if Elf could be next. The song was written in 1944 by composer Frank Loesser and the lyrics have been deemed offensive because they're not in line with the #MeToo movement. Zooey Deschanel and Will Ferrell sing a version of the song in the 2003 Christmas classic Elf, and people have been wondering if that specific scene may get cut during holiday viewings this year.

Cleveland's Star 102.1 radio station banned "Baby It's Cold Outside" from the airwaves early last week, noting that the lyrics are "manipulative and wrong." Disc jockey Glenn Anderson made the announcement on the station's website and there has been a pretty interesting reaction. Anderson had this to say about the holiday classic.

"We used to play the song Baby It's Cold Outside, but the Christmas Executive Officer at Star 102 and you told us it's no longer appropriate. I gotta be honest, I didn't understand why the lyrics were so bad... Until I read them."

In Elf, Zooey Deschanel and Will Ferrell sing a version of "Baby It's Cold Outside" as Buddy the Elf invades Jovie's personal space, at work, in the shower room. Buddy isn't spying on Jovie in the shower, he is just attracted to the beautiful angel voice he hears while toiling away in the store. But with lyrics to the classic song now being questioned on a large platform, it has left fans wondering if the scene will eventually get the axe. Jovie sings the song in the shower of the department store as Buddy sings along without her knowing.

In an interview released around the time of Elf, Zooey Deschanel was excited to do a version of "Baby It's Cold Outside" with legendary musician Leon Redbone. The actress reveals that it only took a few hours to record their version and is happy with the way that it worked out. Deschanel did not bring up the song's lyrical content when talking about recording the song, but social changes over the years have put the song under the microscope, which could also put Elf in the same category as well, even though the song doesn't have a major part in the story.

"Baby It's Cold Outside" is sung in a back-and-forth conversation in which a man tries to convince a woman not to go home in bad weather and to spend the night with him instead. People find the song offensive now because many believe that it eludes to date rape. With that being said, the Cleveland radio station has released a poll on social media about the song, and as of this writing, over 90% of listeners believe that the song should be allowed back on the airwaves, which bodes well for Elf's future on television, for the time being. You can vote to keep the song, or toss it over at 102 Cleveland's website.