Star Wars fans think that Baby Nut should be ground up into peanut butter and fed to Baby Yoda. Yesterday's Super Bowl provided an entertaining game and some pretty zany commercials. Planters Peanuts, who originally said they weren't going to show the Mr. Peanut funeral in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death, went ahead and ran the ad anyway. In the new commercial, Planters introduced the world to Baby Nut, an infant version of their iconic mascot. Is the world ready for another baby character?

We already have Baby Groot, Baby Shark, and Baby Yoda, even the Muppet Babies. Planters Peanuts has decided to get in on the baby fad with their very own Baby Nut, who was made from the Kool-Aid Man's tears. Upon closer inspection, one can easily see that the infant was modeled after The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda, aka the Child, and Star Wars fans aren't too happy about it, according to social media. One particular tweet has gone viral, which you can read below.

"I would crush Baby Nut into peanut butter for Baby Yoda."

Another person chimed in and said, "Baby Yoda is inherently cuter than Baby Nut because baby Yoda didn't inherit a fortune built off the massacre of their own people." Planters probably didn't expect a backlash to happen immediately following the debut of their Super Bowl spot, but it has started and it's beginning to get more than a bit violent. "I hope Baby Yoda beats the f***ing sh*t out of Baby Nut," says another Star Wars fan on Twitter. In all honesty, Baby Yoda would have no problem turning Baby Nut into peanut butter using only the Force.

After the world mourned the death of Mr. Peanut, who was 104 years old, it appears fans would rather he remained dead rather than be brought back as Baby Nut. Well, not everybody believes this, but there are quite a lot of people talking smack on social media, which you can check out below. One person in particular took everything to a really dark place when they suggested taking the corpse of Baby Groot to build a fire in order to roast Baby Nut over it. That's a really dark thought, but it just goes to show how enamored with Baby Yoda the world is right now. So, did Planters do the right thing?

The Mandalorian kept Baby Yoda a secret right until he was unveiled at the end of the first episode. Star Wars fans, and even people who know nothing about the franchise, fell in love with the Child and are eagerly awaiting season 2 to learn more about the little guy. As for Baby Nut, it's unclear if Planters is going to keep him in infant form or have him grow up, like Groot does in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. For now, there's a lot of people who want to feed him to Baby Shark. You can check out the Planters commercial below, thanks to Planters, and then read some of the crazy comments from Star Wars fans.

i would crush baby nut into peanut butter for baby yoda https://t.co/lDT0NJkgBt — jules (@webshootrs) February 3, 2020

fuck baby nut. eat the rich. — avant (g)hard (@sourdoughtoast1) February 3, 2020

fuck the nut. i hate the nut. if i see then nut in person i will stomp him out. this “baby” (fake infant, just a small man) murdered my best friend. it’s on sight with that small bitch — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 3, 2020

I will put a bullet through Baby Nut’s shell. — sarah schauer 🦂 (@SJSchauer) February 3, 2020

baby yoda is inherently cuter than baby nut because baby yoda didnt inherit a fortune built off the massacre of their own people — blancofemophobe (@kingcoonta) February 3, 2020

I hope Baby Yoda beats the fucking shit out of Baby Nut — S M A R F (@ColeyMick) February 3, 2020

I would roast baby nut over an open fire made of baby groot’s corpse to nourish baby yoda if the opportunity presented itself https://t.co/wtVW414TAG — Conner Fastenau (@cfastenau34) February 3, 2020

BABY NUT HAS NOTHING ON BABY YODA.



I WOULD PULVERIZE BABY NUT INTO PEANUT BUTTER AND TOAST TWO SLICES OF BREAD OVER THE SMOLDERING REMAINS OF BABY GROOT JUST TO MAKE A DELICIOUS PEANUT BUTTER SANDWICH FOR MY PRECIOUS BABY YODA. pic.twitter.com/UNLFvo4kGo — Meep Meep Nation (@MeepMeepNation) February 3, 2020

After I get my hands on #babynutpic.twitter.com/6Ia89FPF7Z — Miguel Torres (@Captivxte_) February 3, 2020

i’m going to be grinding baby nut up as soon as baby yoda wants a peanut butter sandwich https://t.co/nRQYDYJAsf — ❅ lauren ❅ (@dojishark) February 3, 2020

Baby Yoda turning Baby Nut into peanut butter 🥜🧈 pic.twitter.com/lnjO2w2nSL — 🕊 (@RenagadeGirl) February 3, 2020

i will literally make a peanut butter sandwich with baby nut just to make sure baby yoda was fed https://t.co/5oEmiLbveA — hayden christensen’s whore (@anakinslice) February 3, 2020