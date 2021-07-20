It's impossible to believe there was a time when Baby Shark had not invaded the lives of millions of parents in the worst way possible, and even more implausible that it was only around five years ago that the phenomenon began. The original Baby Shark video is now the most watched video on YouTube with an unthinkable 9 billion views, and if you didn't know there has also been a TV series which is one of the most watched shows amongst kids under five in the second quarter of this year. So it is not really a stretch to see why plans are now being made for a second season of the TV show and the inevitable movie version.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Nickelodeon animation president Ramsey Naito said, "It's so exciting that we get to build on that success with a huge event [in the feature film], which we're just starting to talk about."

Nickelodeon will co-produce Baby Shark: The Movie along with SmartStudy, the company responsible for the Pinkfong brand that was essentially responsible for taking Baby Shark and making it into the cultural phenomenon that we all an't help but get stuck in our heads. Pinkfong USA CEO Bin Jeong said in the same interview that they could not wait to further expand the Baby Shark world to the big screen.

Jeong said, "We're super excited to introduce Baby Shark's very first movie with Nickelodeon. It will be an opportunity for us to introduce new events in Baby Shark's life that haven't been explored before. It will still be within the core world, but it's an opportunity for us to see what else we can do."

In relation to the popularity of the song itself, he added, "You can do everything right and still not hit that [level]. So it's a little bit of magic. But when we try to analyze it, first of all it's based on a traditional singalong chant, and we gave a fresh twist to it. We gave it a more modern, pop-like melody and beat. And also behind the song there was the character of Baby Shark and his family that people instantly fell in love with."

It was apparently the instant appeal the song had with kids that brought Nickelodeon banging on the door to be part of it. Naito continued, "We want to be the home of great IP that speaks to kids and families everywhere. So when we entered into a partnership with Pinkfong, we immediately started building out a storyline that appeals to families. We knew the song would attract everyone, because everyone knows about it. But we felt like the show really centered around Baby Shark and his family, his community, his group of friends, and in building that family, we also built friend characters, ... villains and supervillains that create conflict and growth within these great relationships. It's a long way of saying this all started with a song that appealed to everyone, and we felt like was an opportunity to tell a story that fit perfectly within a preschool demo and appealed to families."

For parents worldwide, Baby Shark has been doing for YouTube what Jaws did for the sea, and now it looks like it's about to do it on the big screen as well. You have been warned.