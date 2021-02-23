A real-life Baby Shark (doo doo doo doo doo doo) has been caught. A fisherman recently found an actual baby shark off the coast of Indonesia that has an eerily human face. Because of the way its mouth was left hanging open, in addition to some of its other features, the sea creature has a truly distinctive appearance and has been making the rounds online.

The mutant baby shark was captured by Abdullah Nuren. The 48-year-old was fishing near Rote Ndao in the East Nusa Tenggara province. Images and videos of the animal have since surfaced online, with the shark having a somewhat human-like appearance. This is largely thanks to what look like two large round eyes beneath its snout. Nuren had this to say about it.

"I initially found a mother shark caught in the trawler net. The next day I split the belly of the mother shark and found three pups in the stomach. Two were like the mother and this one looked like it had a human face."

Abdullah Nuren took the shark home following its discovery. His family has since helped him preserve it. According to Nuren, his people have been crowding around to see the creature, and some have even offered to buy it from him. But he plans to keep it. Nuren added the following.

"My home has been crowded with people who want to see the shark. Many people want to buy it, but I will preserve it instead. I think it will bring me good luck."

As for the shark's peculiar appearance, there is a seemingly logical explanation. It most likely stems from a birth defect, which resulted in the shark's nostrils looking peculiar. Given the way the shark is being held in the videos and photos that have been circulating online, the nostrils appear to be eyeballs. In an interview with Heavy, Gavin Naylor, the director of the Florida Program for Shark Research at the University of Florida and curator of the Florida Museum of Natural History, had this to say about it.

"What might appear to be 'eyes' are the nasal capsules which have not completely closed over. If you were to roll the shark over you'd see the eyes placed dorsolaterally."

Though not as cute, comparisons have been made to the shark from the Baby Shark music video. Baby Shark gained popularity after it was recorded as a music video by Pinkfong in 2016. The video, which features friendly-looking animated baby sharks swimming around while the song is performed, has since been viewed more than 8 billion times on YouTube after becoming a viral sensation. It now ranks as the most viewed video ever, of any kind, in the history of YouTube. So, when photos of the shark in question started circulating online, it was easy to make comparisons. Nickelodeon announced plans to develop the song into an animated series in 2019. This news was previously reported by Daily Mail.