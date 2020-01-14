Star Wars fans who have been waiting patiently, or perhaps impatiently, for Baby Yoda merch are in luck. The folks at Build-A-Bear Workshop have announced a new partnership with Lucasfilm that will bring the adorable character from The Mandalorian, officially known as "The Child," to the company's stores. The plush will be made available sometime in 2020.

The announcement was made by Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear's CEO, during recently at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. The company reported stronger than expected numbers for 2019, which helped the company's stock price rise in the hours that followed. To add a little fuel to the fire, John revealed that Baby Yoda is the latest addition to the company's product line. John had this to say about it.

"I'm excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon, who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined. We now will have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda."

A prototype version of the plush was shown to the crowd. Some pictures have made their way online and, based on what we can see, it looks extremely accurate to what fans of The Mandalorian will be familiar with. Build-A-Bear has partnered with Disney on several products in the past, including a Thanos Build-a-Bear plush that was released as a tie-in for Avengers: Endgame.

Baby Yoda became an instant internet sensation following his debut on the live-action Star Wars show. Because Lucasfilm was so committed to keeping the character a secret, they have struggled to get toys on shelves and they may have sacrificed millions of dollars during the holiday season as a result. Still, this seems to fall squarely in the better late than never category. Sharon Price John spoke a bit further about how Build-A-Bear has exceeded financial expectations, largely thanks to its partnerships with companies like Disney.

"We are pleased to have seen a positive shift in sales trend as the fourth quarter progressed leading into the peak holiday period and sales have continued to grow post-holiday with stronger gift card redemption levels and positive consumer response to our newest merchandise offerings leading us to increase our guidance for the year."

Mugs, shirts and other items featuring Baby Yoda have been made available. Lucasfilm seemed to be caught off guard by just how much people took to the character and scrambled to get some merchandise made up as quickly as possible. Fans are still waiting on toys from the likes of Hasbro and Funko, which will be hitting shelves in the coming months. The Mandalorian season 2 already in production and set to arrive this fall, so there is much more of the Child to come. No firm release date for the Baby Yoda plush has been confirmed by Build-A-Bear at this time. This news comes to us via Business Insider.

