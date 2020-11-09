Funko has announced a new Baby Yoda Pop! figure, which features his new controversial favorite food. The Mandalorian season 2 has aired two new episodes so far, and last Friday's story found the Child getting into the Frog Lady's unfertilized eggs and eating them. He was drawn to them right from the start, and kept coming back for more, no matter how many time Mando scolded him for doing so. Luckily, the Frog Lady never seemed to notice what was going on.

The Mandalorian Funko Pop! figure features the Child reaching out for the Frog Lady's egg canister. The official description of the figure reads: "He's been told not to touch anything, but like most kids, the Child didn't listen. In a brand new Pop! figure, The Child gets curious about a very interesting looking egg canister. Food or friend?" Could the eggs end up having a deeper meaning as season 2 progresses? That has not been confirmed at this time, so we'll just have to wait and see if the Frog Lady has a bigger role in the overall story.

For nearly a whole year now, Baby Yoda could do no wrong. He was the explosive secret that Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were able to keep hidden while developing The Mandalorian. The adorable little creature from the Yoda species is now all over any type of merchandise that one can think of, from stickers to life-size replicas. However, a decent amount of Star Wars fans were more than a little uncomfortable watching Baby Yoda munch on the Frog Lady's eggs.

Regardless, fans still love the Child, but many have grown weary of his eating habits after watching The Mandalorian season 2, episode 2, which also saw him eating one of the creepy snow spiders. The spider incident set off a pretty intense getaway scene, that had hearts racing. When all was said and done, the Razor Crest was left in pretty rough shape and now we're all wondering how the ship will get back to 100% working order. The ship really doesn't look like it'll be capable of doing much after getting torn apart in episode 2.

It appears that the Child will eat anything, just like a real-life toddler. Mando might have to do a better job of watching him to make sure they don't get attacked by giant spiders or threatened by the Frog Lady and her husband. Now, Star Wars fans who were not grossed out and disturbed by the egg eating, they can pre-order starting today, November 9th, at 1pm PST (4pm EST). It's not clear when the Child Funko Pop! will be available, but some of last week's Mando Monday merchandise is set to be released at the end of January, 2021. You can check out the new Funko Pop! over at the official Star Wars website.