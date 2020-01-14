The internet can be a wonderful tool, but every so often something comes along that makes us wish for the days before dial up. Whether it be a video showing us something awful, a friend request sent by someone we'd rather forget, or Yoda with human skin, the internet has been used to torture lives across the globe since its very conception. Now, we have another example to add to the ever-growing roster, Baby Yoda has found his head on the Hulk's body.

Thanks to social media, it is hard to hide from these kinds of horrors no matter how much we might like to. Courtesy of Twitter user Yashar Ali, we have now been forced to witness what the adorable face of The Mandalorian break out star Baby Yoda would like with the body of the gamma-infused body of a monster. Rightly so, the creator of this monstrosity has accompanied the image with an apology.

Unfortunately, there are no doubt many who wish to yell at him and are more than likely at this very moment either yelling at their phone or laptop screens, or at least yelling at the sky as they ponder the meaningless of existence now that we have been forced to see such a grotesque example of two beloved characters being fused together. Hulk smash indeed.

Perhaps this is just Baby Yoda in his final form, as his origin still remains something of a mystery. Or maybe this is just what would happen if Baby Yoda hit the gym and downed some protein shakes in an attempt to assist his Mandalorian friend on his dangerous adventures across the galaxy.

Since his introduction last year, Baby Yoda has proven to be one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars franchise. There has been an endless assortment of fanart, fan tributes, memes and creations celebrating this lovable creature. Sadly, having now seen this particular piece of fanart it may be impossible to look at the little guy the same way ever again.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. The show has proven to be hugely popular with both audiences and critics alike, as well as becoming one of the most watched shows last year, topped only by Netflix's The Witcher. The series stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, alongside Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi and Gina Carano. This nightmare fuel comes to us courtesy of Yashar Ali's Twitter account.