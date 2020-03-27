Fans of The Mandalorian, or more specifically Baby Yoda, may want to start setting some credits aside for this one. Hot Toys has revealed a new life-sized collectible figure based on the beloved character from the Star Wars series. While there are more Baby Yoda toys on the market now, one would be hard-pressed to find one as detailed as this.

Disney and Lucasfilm, initially, were slow to get toys based on the character, officially known as the Child, to market. This was in an effort to keep it a secret until the big reveal in the show. That strategy seemed to pay off. But now that the cat is out of the bag, products are making their way out into the world in anticipation of The Mandalorianseason 2. Now, Hot Toys has unveiled the impressive figure. The company released the following description of the toy, which reads as follows.

"The hyper realistic and articulated collectible figure is meticulously crafted based on the appearance of the Child in The Mandalorian. Standing at approximately 40cm tall, this collectible figure features an amazing likeness with riveting fine details, 2 pairs of interchangeable ears, movable head and arms, skillfully tailored outfit, a silver knob from the Razor Crest™ ship that the young alien loves to hold, a Mythosaur emblem necklace, and a variety of interchangeable hands to pose or hold the items allowing fans to recreate iconic moments from the highly acclaimed live-action series!"

Hot Toys also revealed a slew of photos showcasing the figure. Those who are familiar with the show will notice the painstaking level of detail taken in bringing Baby Yoda to life for the collectible. Each figure will come with two pairs of interchangeable ears, a pair of relaxed ears and a pair of downward pointing ears, three pairs of interchangeable hands including a pair of relaxed hands, a pair of force-using hands and a pair of accessory holding hands. It also has the silver knob from the Razor Crest and a Mythosaur necklace.

One question that has yet to be answered is what this is going to set fans back. As of this writing, no price has been announced. Though, one would expect a figure of this caliber will fetch a sizable bounty. With that said, anyone looking for something beyond a Pop! figure on the quality scale may want to consider this.

No release date has been set at this point either, but pre-orders are expected to go live soon. It would make sense for the figure to be available around the time that The Mandalorian season 2 arrives. Currently, the Star Wars show is expected to return on Disney+ sometime in October, but no specific release date has been announced. So expect to see this, and a whole lot of other Baby Yoda merchandise, hit stores in the fall. Be sure to check out some of the images of the collectible for yourself. Those interested in learning more can head on over to the official HotToys.com website.