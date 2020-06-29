For years, Jason Sudeikis was known as the hilarious guy on SNL, before leaving the show to headline many hit movies. But now, the actor is perhaps doomed to go through the rest of his life being known as the guy who punched Baby Yoda on The Mandalorian. In an interview with Uproxx, Sudeikis looks back on the scene that outraged a legion of Star Wars fans, which he admits to having forgotten about.

"Yeah, that was a whole thing. You know what? I kind of forgot about it. I can't remember exactly how many weeks, months went by from when Adam Pally and I did that with Favreau and Taika Waititi. For me, the most significant thing was my little boy Otis, who, like any little kid from the last 50 years, loves Star Wars. And I remember he even got to see baby Yoda. And it didn't hit me when that became such a huge thing when the first episode of Mandalorian premiered and everybody went hog wild about Yoda, baby Yoda, it didn't even hit me then like, "Oh shit.""

The infamous punching takes place during the finale of the first season of the show when a couple of Scout Troopers are transporting the beloved green alien baby in what looks suspiciously like a man purse. When Baby Yoda attempts to come up for air from the depths of the purse, the trooper carrying him, playing by Jason Sudeikis, gives him a rap on his head to quieten him down.

At the time of filming the now iconic Star Wars scene, Sudeikis had no idea how much controversy it would generate, something he would only come to know about after his wife informed him his name was trending on social media.

"They premiered on a Friday or a Saturday, whatever it was, I know it was the weekend because Otis and I were playing video games and Olivia [Wilde, Sudeikis' partner] came into the room and goes, "Hey, you're trending on Twitter" and I'm not active on social media so in this day and age it's kind of like, "Oh, that's interesting." And then immediately it's like, "Wait, why?" I have no idea why. I already got a hard enough last name to spell."

"For it to be trending is bonkers, and then when she says, "apparently you punched Baby Yoda" and I was like, "Oh, that's right!" I totally forgot that I literally hit... then I watched it and I was like, "I'll be darned. How about that?" So that was the extent of it. It was very surreal and I started getting texts from friends going, "You bastard" and people saying like, "Did you really get to wear the suit or was that just your voice?" All those funny questions. And Liv is active on social media so I knew she was catching some guff on my behalf."

Thus one of the funniest and most inoffensive actors in Hollywood earned the undying hatred of a legion of sci-fi fans because of a desire to have a fun little cameo in a Star Wars property. And with that, Jar Jar Binks is no longer the most hated character in the franchise. This news comes from Uproxx.