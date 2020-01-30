Fans of Baby Yoda may want to save up those credits, as Sideshow Collectibles has revealed a life-size figure based on the character from The Mandalorian. Officially dubbed The Child or The Asset by Lucasfilm, since we don't yet know the character's name, the little green alien became the breakout star of the live-action Star Wars TV show. Yet, merchandise has been slow to make its way online or on shelves in stores. Luckily, that's starting to change and this may be the most impressive piece of merch we've seen yet.

The images of the figure released by the company look remarkably like what fans are familiar with from The Mandalorian. There is a painstaking amount of detail in the images released so far. So much so that they almost look like they could be high-quality screen grabs from the show itself. Per Sideshow Collectibles, here's what to expect from The Child Life-Size Figure.

"The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5" tall, standing on a simple black podium base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian's ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest in its right hand."

As fans will surely recall, Baby Yoda had quite a fascination with the shifter knob in the Razor Crest. So adding it as part of the figure is a nice touch. But what will all of this attention to detail cost? The figure is listed for $350. That is a sizable chunk of change for many fans, there's no doubt about that. Though, the company does offer a payment plan.

The Child was a huge reveal at the end of the first episode of The Mandalorian, and one that Lucasfilm and executive producer Jon Favreau went through painstaking lengths to keep a secret. So much so that they didn't allow companies to produce Baby Yoda toys that would be available in time for the launch of the Disney+ series last November. With that, merch has been slow to make its way out into the world, and it's estimated Disney sacrificed potential millions in revenue during the holiday season. But, in the long term, things will surely pay off.

The Mandalorian season 2 is currently in production and will arrive later this year. That means we're going to see a whole lot more from Baby Yoda in the future, as he and Mando were still paired up at the end of the season 1 finale. It seems that many of the toys and products will be timed around the release of season 2. The Child Life-Size figure is scheduled to arrive sometime between August and October. Those who wish to pre-order the figure can head on over to Sideshow.com.