The Mandalorian season 3 hasn't even started filming yet, but the hype is already building. A new licensed poster unveiled by ShopTrends shows Luke Skywalker and Grogu together using the force to levitate what appears to be parts of a Lightsaber. The poster also shows Luke with a glowing kyber crystal, confirming that the pair are indeed constructing a lightsaber. And that Grogu will be undergoing Jedi training in The Mandalorian season 3. The exclusive poster was revealed at [email protected] and has been illustrated by long-time Star Wars artist Russell Walks. The poster is called "Size Matters Not" and is available to buy from ShopTrend's official website for $19.99.

Hey! Here’s the new Luke and Grogu piece I created for my pals @intltrends It’s called “Size Matters Not”. Man, you guys, I feel so lucky to be able to play in such a wonderful galactic sandbox. #starwars#TheMandalorian#grogu#LukeSkywalkerpic.twitter.com/b8oIjtDHLM — Russell Walks (@Russellwalks) July 24, 2021

While the poster is officially licensed and available for sale, it's not yet confirmed if these events will actually play out in season 3 of The Mandalorian. But after the mindblowing finale of season 2, which showed Grogu departing with Luke and R2D2, the only possible scenario is that Luke will teach Grogu to harness the force and become a Jedi. Since The Mandalorian redeemed Luke Skywalker after his character's less-than-satisfactory arc in The Last Jedi, fans would be disappointed if he doesn't return in season 3.

The show wouldn't be the same without Din Djarin and Grogu. And with season 2's new additions Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett getting their own show, it's safe to assume that Luke Skywalker and Grogu will both be returning for season 3 and in vital roles. And what will they be doing? Well, the recently released poster may provide some hint of that.

"Size Matters Not", is what Yoda said to Luke Skywalker while training him in the Jedi ways in The Empire Strikes Back. And now Luke will be returning the favor by guiding the young force-wielder, Grogu, to become a Jedi Knight.

After the events of season 2, the titular Mandalorian Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, will be going on his next adventure alone. In The Mandalorian season 2 finale, Din defeated Moff Gideon in single combat and took his Darksaber, which was desired by Bo-Katan. Season 3 will likely expand on this, and fans will get to see more of the bounty hunters' homeland on Mandalore. How Luke and Grogu will be integrated into the story remains to be seen.

That being said, mark Hamill recently talked about his surprise return in the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian and seemed open to playing Luke again. Plus, with Disney's de-aging technology that they've used so well till now, Hamill himself may very well reprise his role in season 3. Though, he has given his seal of approval to his lookalike Sebastian stan. A new special, titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, will go behind the scenes to reveal how the showrunners managed to bring Luke back.

According to reports, the production on season 3 of The Mandalorian has begun already. But with creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni currently being busy with The Book of Boba Fett, the actual filing won't commence for at least a few more months. Summer 2022 has been touted as the likely release date for The Mandalorian season 3. Untill then, fans can make do with Obi-Wan Kenobi releasing in early 2022 and The Book of Boba Fett coming out this December only on Disney+. This news arrives straight from [email protected].