When The Mandalorian debuted last year there was virtually no Baby Yoda merchandise to speak of. That was because Lucasfilm wanted to keep the little green alien a secret. Fortunately, now that the little guy has become an internet sensation, the company is capitalizing on his popularity and merch is becoming more abundant. Case in point, Mondo has just revealed a brand new poster featuring the Star Wars favorite.

The poster, titled "The Bounty" features art by Rory Kurtz and it sees The Child, who doesn't have an official name yet but is affectionately referred to as Baby Yoda by fans, in his pod. This is how Mando found him in the first episode and largely how he traveled around the galaxy with his bounty hunter friend. Kurtz had this to say about it.

"I can't say exactly when my feelings toward The Child turned from hesitant curiosity, to full-on fan obsession. I had started this small original drawing for the sheer fun of it, just two or three episodes into The Mandalorian, and before even finishing it, I was just as ecstatic for The Child as everyone else seemed to be. Something about the child's original trilogy design, and live real world puppeteering just brings so much more to the character than another forgettable CGI creation. That, and the certain mysterious understanding in its giant glassy eyes. The entire series is such a great addition to Star Wars canon, and season two can't come soon enough."

It would seem Rory Kurtz is not alone in his thinking. The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars series, became a huge hit right out of the gate, in no small part thanks to Baby Yoda. It served as the flagship series a the launch of Disney+, with executive producer Jon Favreau getting to work on season 2 before season 1 concluded. That's why we'll be getting new episodes in October 2020, instead of having a dreadfully long, extended wait between seasons.

Those who wish to get their hands on the poster can do so now. The Mondo poster is a hand-numbered timed edition 8"x10" print. One is in full color, while there is also a black-and-white variant edition. Both go for $35 and are available now through Monday, February 24. As is often the case with Mondo prints, they aren't around for long so anyone who wishes to have The Child on their wall would do well to act fast.

This comes just after Lucasfilm released a ton of new Baby Yoda merch that is debuting at New York Toy Fair this weekend and will be hitting shelves throughout the year. No doubt in time for the release of The Mandalorian season 2. Unfortunately, not much has been revealed about the show's sophomore season just yet, but we'll hopefully be learning more as we get a little closer to the release date. To grab a copy of the poster, head on over to MondoShop.com.

