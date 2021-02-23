An old Star Wars comic may offer some clues to Grogu's past. Better known as Baby Yoda, the character debuted in The Mandalorian and has since become a true fan-favorite within the franchise. But much remains mysterious about the beloved little alien. Where, exactly, did he come from? What is the name of his species? Many answers are sure to come but the comic book in question may offer at least some hint as to what happened to the Child before he and Mando crossed paths.

The issue in question is Star Wars Tales #13, which was written by Fabian Nicieza, Jim Krueger and W. Haden Blackman. The series was published by Dark Horse Comics around the time the prequels were being released. They are no longer canon as Disney opted to throw everything out and start from scratch after purchasing Lucasfilm in 2012. But these tales, now dubbed Legends, have often been used to inspire the official canon. So they can be a helpful guide.

Star Wars Tales #13 centers on Mace Windu. It features a collection of short tales involving the Jedi. The final tale in the book is titled Children of the Force. This is of particular interest to those who are curious about Grogu's mysterious origins. It sees Mace taking his padawan, Depa Billaba, to a Jedi nursery. Depa is conflicted about the fact that these children were taken from their homes to be trained in the ways of the Force. A bounty hunter by the name of Vianna D'Pow enters the fold, attempting to steal these babies from the nursery. It turns out she was hired by parents of the children in the nursery. These parents regretted allowing their children to be taken by the Jedi.

Amid the chaos as Mace is dealing with Vianna, we see a shot of the Jedi nursery. In the bottom, right-hand corner of the panel, we can see a familiar-looking, green baby alien in a crib. It is, indeed, a baby hailing from the same species as Yoda. While this isn't Baby Grogu, seeing as the character didn't exist when the comic book was written. But it could be a window into where the Baby Yoda we've come to know in The Mandalorian came from. Perhaps the Jedi Order took him in as a child and placed him in one of these nurseries. We know that Grogu is 50 in the timeline of the show, as Yoda's species ages differently than many others. So the timeline could easily work out.

With The Mandalorian season 3 set to enter production later this year, not to mention all of the other Star Wars shows in the works for Disney+, we are sure to learn much more about Grogu in the future. Especially given everything that took place in the season 2 finale. It seems inevitable that the character's past will be explored. Will executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni decide to take some inspiration from this particular story? Time will tell. This was previously reported by Inverse.