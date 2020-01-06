Taika Waititi has confirmed that Baby Yoda does have an actual name on The Mandalorian. Waititi was asked about the little creature while on the red carpet at last night's Golden Globe Awards. It's been a big year for the director with the release of his critically-acclaimed Jojo Rabbit, along with the success of Avengers: Endgame. However, Star Wars fans are more interested in his work on The Mandalorian and are hoping for any clues about Baby Yoda that they can get.

Taika Waititi directed the season finale of The Mandalorian and voiced IG-11 and there are a lot of questions left to answer. Mando, aka Din Djarin, and Baby Yoda, aka The Child, aka The Asset, escaped the clutches of what's left of the Empire. The bizarre father and son relationship will be explored in season 2, but what can we call the little green dude? "He's not named Baby Yoda!" Taika Waititi insisted. However, there is a real name he knows it, but won't give out any hints. "I'll wait for Favreau to give that away."

The Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano recently revealed that she passed out twice while shooting the now-infamous Force choke scene. She made the reveal on social media after a fan asked about that particular scene. There were a ton of comments on her original post, including a Baby Yoda fan account, who apologized for Force choking her on set. "Sorry I am. My bad that was," said the fan account. Carano responded with, "It's ok. I know your real name... Going to have to change your account you are."

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently spoke about The Mandalorian and its success, even revealing that he has gotten in trouble with Jon Favreau for referring to The Child as Baby Yoda. Iger says, "I got chastised, in my early emails to Jon Favreau, I referenced in my emails, 'Baby Yoda.' It just seemed easy." He concluded by stating, "And I got my wrists slapped by Jon a few times. 'It's not Baby Yoda!' 'Okay, okay!'" Iger is right, Baby Yoda is just convenient and that's exactly what he looks like. We all know it really isn't a 50-year old infant version of the Jedi Master.

The Mandalorian season 1 did not reveal a whole lot about Baby Yoda in terms of his past. However, it did show his Force powers increasing and indicated that he doesn't really know how to wield them just yet, which makes sense since he's only a baby. Star Wars fans will just have to wait until next season to see if Jon Favreau decides to give us the official name, along with some more backstory as to why everybody wants him. The brief interview with Taika Waititi was originally posted on the New York Times writer Kyle Buchanan's Twitter account.

