Nothing goes together quite like Baby Yoda and breakfast. Or at least that pairing will be available soon enough. The breakout character from The Mandalorian is starting to be plastered all over various forms of merchandise, as Lucasfilm looks to capitalize on his popularity. The latest item to be revealed is a Baby Yoda waffler maker, which will arrive just in time for the show's return later this year.

GameStop will exclusively sell the waffle maker, which bills the little alien as The Child, which is what he's officially referred to by Lucasfilm. We've yet to learn its real name, and the internet took to lovingly calling him Baby Yoda. The breakfast-making tool features The Mandalorian title and a picture of Baby Yoda in his pod on the outside. Inside, there is a pattern that will place the character on a waffle. The company released the following description of the item.

"Make 'The Child' waffles at home. Pour in the batter, lower the lid, and before you know it, there's Yoda waffles, ready for butter and syrup. All fans of bounty hunters and baby Yodas will love our Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Waffle Maker. Take breakfast to a galaxy far, far away with this non-stick waffle maker. It makes tasty waffles your way, with five temperature settings that let you make waffles quickly and easily. Whether you like them brown and crispy or tender and golden, the regulated thermostat and weighted lid ensure even heating, while the dual indicator lights make adding batter and removing the finished product easy. More than just a waffle iron, this can also be used to make eggs, brownies, cakes, quesadillas or even as a Baby Yoda sandwich press. Waffle maker is compact, easy to use and easy to clean."

The waffle maker retails for $39.99 and is available for pre-order now. It's expected to arrive on September 5. While no specific release date has been revealed yet, it was previously confirmed that The Mandalorian season 2 will arrive on Disney+ in October. This, along with many other pieces of merchandise, will be hitting shelves ahead of the season 2 debut.

Lucasfilm and showrunner Jon Favreau went through great lengths to keep Baby Yoda a secret before The Mandalorian was released last November. To do that, they didn't have any toys or other merch designed ahead of time for fear it would lead to a leak. That strategy paid off, in that, the character was a complete surprise for Star Wars fans. However, Disney sacrificed potential millions in sales by not having products on shelves.

But they're making up for it ten-fold. Aside from this delicious addition, there is a Baby Yoda Build-A-Bear on the way, in addition to an animatronic version of the character. Quite a few Star Wars toys were revealed at the recent New York Toy Fair and, as one would expect, The Mandalorian was a big focus. Those who wish to get their hands on one of these waffle makers can head on over to GameStop.

