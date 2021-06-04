Damien Chazelle is one of the most intriguing directors working in Hollywood. At only the age of 36, Chazelle has directed two films that were nominated for best picture and won a Best Director Oscar for La La Land. While his last film, First Man, didn't receive the award acclaim that Whiplash and La La Land did, it still received great reviews from both audiences and critics. Chazelle's next film, Babylon, already has an excellent cast and now the cast has gotten even better.

Joining Babylon are Samara Weaving, Flea, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Eric Roberts, Rory Scovel, P.J. Byrne, and Damon Gupton. These additions will be joining an already A-list cast including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Katherine Waterston, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li. This cast has the promise of creating something epic, which Babylon could be.

While not much is known about Babylon yet, what is known is that the film is R-rated and will be set in Hollywood during the 1920s, when the film industry was beginning to move away from silent films to talkies. In addition to directing, Chazelle is also the screenwriter for the film. Babylon is set to hit theaters in a limited release on Christmas Day 2022 before expanding on Jan. 6, 2023.

Samara Weaving is a rising star in Hollywood currently. She has starred in popular films like Netflix's The Babysitter, but it was her performance in 2019's Ready or Not that put her on the map. Recently, she had a prominent role in Bill & Ted Face The Music as the daughter of Ted. She will also be appearing in Snake Eyes, the G.I. Joe origin story coming this summer.

Minghella has appeared in many films before including The Social Network and The Internship. He can now be seen on the fourth season of The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu and in theaters in Spiral: From the book of Saw. Flea is the bassist in the rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers, however, he has appeared in many films such as Back to the Future, Toy Story 4, Boy Erased, and Baby Driver.

Haas and Gupton have both worked with Chazelle before with Haas appearing in First Man and Gupton appearing in La La Land. The two will reunite with Chazelle for Babylon.

Byrne may not be a name everyone knows, but he's easily recognizable as he has shown up in many popular projects such as Green Book, The Wolf of Wall Street, Big Little Lies, and The Boys. Roberts has had a long career in Hollywood and has garnered acclaim for his performances, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in Runaway Train (1985). Roberts has also appeared in The Dark Knight, Inherent Vice, and The Expendables.

As previously stated, not much is known about this movie so it's unclear how big of a role these cast members will have, especially with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt leading the cast. However, with a massive cast that has tremendous talent, Babylon is surely shaping to up to be a movie that should be on everyone's radar. This news originated at Deadline.