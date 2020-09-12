Netflix has served up a sequel to its surprise 2017 hit The Babysitter. The second movie in the budding franchise sees the lead character of Cole, played by Judah Lewis, being once again targeted for a satanic death ritual, only this time he is being hunted by a whole pack of his former enemies from the first movie and a fresh pack of bloodthirsty killers. In an interview, Lewis revealed one of his favorite scenes to film was when he was in the room with his many would-be murderers for the first time.

"It's really funny because what I like about it is these characters are out to kill Cole but he has these kinds of funny, oddball relationships with each of them that are specific and unique. And so it was so fun to be able to play off the groundwork that we laid in the first film and just further expand those relationships and playing to those tropes. And one of my favorite things filming, probably, was this houseboat scene where the whole cast is reunited and you could not believe the energy in this one room. It was so electric just to have everybody there and bouncing off each other and playing around. It was just magical really."

Instead of taking the straight-up horror route, The Babysitter: Killer Queen often indulges in meta-humor, riffing on many pre-2000s slasher flicks and frequently turning the basic premise of Cole being hunted by a death cult on its head.

In fact, despite the slasher sensibilities of the series, The Babysitter and its sequel also work surprisingly effectively as coming of age stories about Cole, and what he needs to learn about falling in love with the right girl. The writer-director of the series, McG, has mentioned that he would like to make a second sequel to complete a trilogy for The Babysitter, and Lewis has some ideas where his character could go in a third film.

"Well, firstly, he has to get through the rest of high school! [Laughs] But I also would really love to see the development of him and Phoebe's relationship, I think that progression in the film is so sweet and such a beautiful connection that they form and I'd be kind of excited to see what unfolds there as well as the fact that there's always demons right around every corner for Cole. [Laughs] So I'm sure there's some of that as well."

It remains to be seen if there will be a second sequel to explore what Cole has been up to after foiling the second attempt on his life by a cult of dim-witted killers. Directed, produced, and co-written by McG, The Babysitter: Killer Queen stars Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne, Emily Alyn Lind, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Ken Marino and Jenna Ortega. The film is available to stream now on Netflix. This comes from ComicBookResources.com.