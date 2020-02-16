Cheryl Toma Sanders and her husband Robert Reed Sanders were shot and killed last weekend. Sanders is best-known for her stunt work on movies such as Thor, Back to the Future 2, Die Hard, Lethal Weapon, and many more. The shootout happened on the property of a million dollar home near Yellow Springs, Ohio. The property belongs to Sanders' ex-husband who allegedly fatally shot his former Hollywood stunt woman ex-wife and her current husband for trespassing. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cheryl and Robert Reed Sanders allegedly ambushed her ex-husband Lindsay Duncan on his property with their own guns. According to the police report, Duncan was able to avoid being shot and acted in self-defense when he killed Cheryl and Robert. The report has listed the incident as "justifiable homicide." It is believed that Chery and Lindsay had a pretty rocky relationship after their marriage fell apart in 2009 after 10 years together. They had two children together and the incident was allegedly over gaining access to their children's college funds.

Chery Sanders started her career in martial arts back in the mid 1980s and then moved to Hollywood stunt work, which is when her career flourished. She would often perform stunts that others would turn down, which got her into some trouble on the set of Back to the Future Part II when a stunt went wrong. She fell 20 feet and the bones in her face, right arm, and hand were shattered when she hit the floor. This put a pretty big damper on her career for a few years.

Cheryl Sanders doubled for Rene Russo in The Thomas Crown Affair and the Lethal Weapon franchise. She did Kathleen Turner's stunts in V.I. Warshawski. After the Back to the Future 2 accident, Sanders went into a healthy lifestyle and became a celebrity spokeswoman, while still doing stunt work from time to time. Sanders also did stunt work on Batman & Robin, The Mask, and Charlie's Angels. Her last stunt job 2015's Dark Places starring Charlize Theron. Robert Reed Sanders was a licensed in real estate agent in Texas and allegedly had a criminal background, though the police would not elaborate further. The two were spotted on Lindsay Duncan's property by his camera system. Duncan has previously sued the couple for slander and libel.

Greene County investigators are still looking further into the shootout and how it happened. While money seems to have been the issue, there seems like there were a lot of other things going on at the same time. Hopefully some more information will come out in the coming weeks. For now, two daughters are now left without their mother after their father fatally shot her and their step dad. That does not sound like a comfortable spot to be in. The shootout news was first reported by the Dayton Daily News.