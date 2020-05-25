Fans saw Marty McFly and Doc Brown travel back in time to the old West 30 years ago today, as Back to the Future Part III was released on this day in 1990. Now, in honor of the movie's 30th anniversary, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts and memories of the classic sequel. Although the setting of the movie is a far departure from Hill Valley in 1955 and a futuristic 2015, Back to the Future Part III was a hit with fans and is still just as fondly remembered as its predecessors three decades later.

"I positively adore this film. The Train Heist alone is one of my favorite sequences in the series, and some of [Alan Silvestri's] best music for film. Might rewatch today!" one Back to the Future Part III fan states on Twitter. "I used to think this was the weakest of the trilogy when I was younger, but now I love it," says another fan, sharing the same sentiments some others have expressed that the sequel has only gotten more appreciated with age. "Back to the Future III is 30 years old? Wow man that movie series is older than me man but it's one of my all time favs," one of the franchise's younger fans also writes online.

Artist Drew Struznan, who painted the original posters for the Back to the Future movies, also tweeted about the second sequel's 30th anniversary with an interesting revelation about its poster. "They wanted 'Clara' added to the poster at the last minute. I painted her separately & they dropped her into the poster mechanically," Struzan says in his tweet. He adds: "Later, I cut out & stripped her into the finished art. You'd never know if you were to see it." He's absolutely right if you ask me, and you can see for yourself by taking a look at the poster in Struzan's tweet below.

Great Scott! #BackToTheFuturePartIII is 30!



They wanted ‘Clara’ added to the poster at the last minute. I painted her separately & they dropped her into the poster mechanically. Later, I cut her out & stripped her into the finished art. You’d never know if you were to see it. pic.twitter.com/haVjdUyAI9 — Drew Struzan (@DrewStruzan) May 25, 2020

Back to the Future Part III serves as the final installment of the trilogy, capping off the series with Marty and Doc's adventures in the West. Although Doc gets hitched, has kids, and builds a new time machine for himself by way of a flying train, the days of time travel seem to be over for Marty at the end of the sequel when the classic DeLorean is totally destroyed. Creators Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale have emphatically stated over the years that they have no plans to ever produce a new sequel or reboot of the beloved series, meaning the original Back to the Future trilogy as we know it is all there will ever be. And most of us wouldn't have it any other way.

Happy 30th to Back to the Future Part III, and if you're looking to watch the movie to celebrate the occasion, you can do so on Netflix as the classic sequel is streaming now. And, yes, Back to the Future and Back to the Future Part II are also streaming, meaning Netflix subscribers can celebrate Memorial Day with a Back to the Future marathon. You can take a look at some more of the tweets about the third movie's 30th anniversary below.

Wow! Back to the Future 3 came out 30 years ago. I used to think this was the weakest of the trilogy when I was younger, but now I love it. What's your favorite BTTF film?#BTTF#BackToTheFuturepic.twitter.com/Dh1Wmcrc2Q — Bear (@TheRetroBearDen) May 25, 2020

God bless you @realmikefox

Happy #30thAnniversary of the premiere of Back to the future 3



I made this image for you, I hope you like it, a detail with much admiration for you. #MartyMcfly#BackToTheFuturePart3pic.twitter.com/IYwOuytZFK — Alberto Gomez (@Albertogom7) May 25, 2020

Happy 30th to Back to the Future 3. I positively adore this film. The Train Heist alone is one of my favorite sequences in the series, and some of @SilvestriMusic best music for film. Might rewatch today! https://t.co/zFeuWgxFy0 — Mo Shafeek (@moshafeek) May 25, 2020

Back to the Future III is 30 years old? Wow man that movie series is older than me man but it’s one of my all time favs — Daniel Perez (@Danny_McDanster) May 25, 2020

Back to the Future Part III, Doc & Marty #backtothefuture#geleceğedönüşpic.twitter.com/vlDYl8GUhp — Back to the Future Turkey (@bttftr) May 25, 2020

Back to the Future III came out 30 years ago today. That's the same amount of time traveled by Marty in the first film. pic.twitter.com/qDm9G5wmeK — MouseInfo (@MouseInfo) May 25, 2020

Who cares? It's Back to the Future Part III Day! 30th Anniversary! @BacktotheFuture#BTTF — Jeff Foreman (@jforeman1976) May 25, 2020

BACK TO THE FUTURE PART III is 30. It was one of those movies that I wanted to see so badly that I had dreams about watching it, seemingly in real-time. Saw it twice opening weekend. Saw it one more time 2 months later. It really did feel like saying good-bye to friends. pic.twitter.com/dLTVV55Prb — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) May 25, 2020

30 Years Ago: ZZ Top Rock Hill Valley in 'Back to the Future III' https://t.co/03sCqhFuV7pic.twitter.com/LJI1gFckd9 — Jackisa Music (@jcksaMusic) May 25, 2020

Happy 30th Anniversary to Back To The Future Part III — Xash Archangel-12 (@zerdocc) May 25, 2020