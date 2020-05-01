The beloved time-traveling romp Back to The Future is being honored on its 35th anniversary by being added to the Funko Pop! Movie line with figures embodying several of the iconic characters and scenes from the classic science fiction movie trilogy.

Much like the rest of the Funko Pop! Movie line, each figurine will highlight particular, fan-favorite moments from Marty McFly and Doc Brown's time-traveling adventures from the franchise, of which the first movie was released back in 1985.

Marty McFly, the main protagonist, gets most of the attention from Funko, with the character receiving four distinctive figurines, each sporting a different outfit from the movie series. These include his signature puffy vest and jeans from 1985, 1995 Marty's windbreaker jacket and sunglasses, as well as 2015 Marty's silver cap and futuristic automatic lace-up sneakers. There is also a version of Marty holding the iconic hoverboard under his arm that is sure to be a popular choice.

Meanwhile, Doc Brown comes in two different versions. One dresses him in his trademark disheveled attire and lab coat, adding his ridiculous mind-reading helmet for good measure, while the Doc from 2015 sports his slick-backed hair, yellow suit, and futuristic silver visor. Most would no doubt agree that it's a shame they did not become a must-have fashion accessory in the real 2015. In addition to the figurines, Funko has also re-created the white-knuckle tense scene of Doc Brown attempting to ignite the time machine using a lightning bolt and the town's Clock Tower as part of the Pop! Town series.

Finally, there is a figurine of the 1955 version of Biff Tannen, just in case you wanted to recreate the manure scene. Though we would advise that you do so outside and not in your living room if using real manure.

These Back to the Future Funko Pop! figurines have not been given a release date, though Funko's website assures they will be available soon.

The first Back to the Future follows contemporary high schooler Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, who doesn't have the most pleasant of lives. Browbeaten by his principal at school, Marty must also endure the acrimonious relationship between his nerdy father and his lovely mother, who in turn suffer the bullying of middle-aged jerk Biff, Marty's dad's supervisor. The one balm in Marty's life is his friendship with eccentric scientist Doctor Emmett Brown aka "Doc", played magnificently by Christopher Lloyd, who at present is working on a time machine.

Accidentally zapped back into the 1950s, Marty inadvertently interferes with the budding romance of his now-teenaged parents. Our hero must now reunite his parents-to-be, lest he ceases to exist in the 1980s. It won't be easy, especially with the loutish Biff, now also a teenager, complicating matters. Beyond its dazzling special effects, the best element of Back to the Future is the performance of Michael J. Fox, who finds himself in the quagmire of surviving the white-bread 1950s with a hip 1980s mindset. Back to the Future cemented the box-office bankability of both Fox and the film's director, Robert Zemeckis, who went on to helm two equally exhilarating sequels.

Helmed by Robert Zemeckis, Back to the Future has become a cultural phenomenon, with many regarding it as one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time. This comes to us from Funko.