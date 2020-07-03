On this day in cinematic history 35 years ago, Back to The Future hit theaters. While there are plenty of movies worth celebrating when an anniversary comes around, this is near the top of the mountain when it comes to truly timeless and beloved cinematic classics. With that, it's not surprising to discover that director Robert Zemeckis' blockbuster began trending on Twitter as movie lovers shared their love for the movie all these years later.

Leslie Zemeckis, documentary filmmaker, model and wife of Robert Zemeckis, tweeted a brief video celebrating the anniversary. Legendary poster artist Drew Struzan also shared an image of an ad from a newspaper that features the now-iconic one-sheet for the movie. Star Lea Thompson, who plays Lorraine, shared a timely image that makes a joke about the rough year 2020 has been, comparing her character from the first movie and Back to the Future II. Thompson shared the image with a sincere caption.

"Happy 35th birthday #BackToTheFuture! I am so grateful to have been part of so many people's lives."

The movie proved to be a tremendous hit in its day. It grossed a staggering $381 million at the global box office. The time-traveling tale of Doc Brown, played by Christopher Lloyd, and Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, resonated in a way few movies ever have before or since. The official Back to the Future Twitter account celebrated the occasion with the following message.

"Today in Hill Valley History: Back to the Future opened in 1,420 theaters across the U.S. on its way to becoming the biggest film of 1985!"

Back to the Future II and Back to the Future III were released in 1989 and 1990 respectively. The sequels have earned plenty of love over the years, but they simply can't match the magic of the original. The Amblin Road Twitter account posted some images from the version of the movie that featured Eric Stoltz. For those who may not know, Stoltz was originally cast in the role of Marty McFly before being fired from the project well into production. Michael J. Fox was brought in to replace him and the rest is, as they say, history. The images of Stoltz were shared with the following caption.

"In an alternate 1985 timeline, this is the version of Back to the Future that is celebrating 35 years today. Do you hope we will get to see the Eric Stoltz Cut one day?"

There has been some talk of Back to the Future 4 over the years, but nothing has ever materialized. We also recently learned from Tom Holland that discussions of a remake/reboot took place at some level. Luckily, it sounds like he has no interest in messing with history. We will be getting a Transformers Back to the Future crossover soon, so that will have to suffice. Rarely can a movie claim itself as perfect but Back to the Future is probably as close as it gets. You can check out some of the collected Twitter posts below.

Today in Hill Valley History: @BacktotheFuture opened in 1,420 theaters across the U.S. on its way to becoming the biggest film of 1985! #BacktotheFuture35#BTTF35https://t.co/ogFZKCBSSdpic.twitter.com/ibJguItD85 — Back to the Future™ (@BacktotheFuture) July 3, 2020

35 years ago today, marks the start of one of the best movie franchises of all time. Congratulations @LeDoctor & Kathleen Kennedy - and of course Steven Spielberg and the whole cast and crew for making our childhoods all about looking forward to hoverboards and self-lacing shoes. pic.twitter.com/uYcUQFIs6d — Dimitri Vegas (@dimitrivegas) July 3, 2020

Happy 35th birthday #BackToTheFuture! I am so grateful to have been part of so many people’s lives. pic.twitter.com/yKGgVQnSBb — Lea Thompson staying at home (@LeaKThompson) July 3, 2020

Back to the Future is 35 years old today! No amount of words can express how much it means to me to be a small blip in the timeline of this legacy & to have momentarily taken up the mantle of Marty alongside @DocBrownLloyd & @realmikefox



...far out.



Your friend in time

-AJ pic.twitter.com/LV4PVSc223 — AJ LoCascio (@AJLoCascio) July 3, 2020

Time's a relative thing when you own a DeLorean that's a tricked-out time machine, but we're proud to note #BackToTheFuture marks its 35th anniversary today. Join us in toasting a Pepsi Free to the cast, crew (the two Bobs!) and fans of this Amblin fav.https://t.co/a5aHfd2eAJpic.twitter.com/BgauuvCdAj — Amblin (@amblin) July 3, 2020

Back to the Future came out on July 3rd, 1985.



Happy 35th anniversary to one of the greatest of all time. 🕰⚡️🔥 pic.twitter.com/0gQO86Lcz7 — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) July 3, 2020

Back to the Future sped into theaters on this day in 1985. pic.twitter.com/Up7D1E6laT — New Beverly Cinema (@newbeverly) July 3, 2020

Great Scott! Back to the Future was released on July 3rd, 1985. 35 years already. This Is Heavy! pic.twitter.com/m2kPNNTHtz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) July 3, 2020

Happy 35th Anniversary to Back to the Future! A true classic and my all-time favorite movie! #bttf#BackToTheFuturepic.twitter.com/yBl57QcIxb — Andrea David (@filmtourismus) July 3, 2020

In an alternate 1985 timeline - this is the version of Back to the Future that is celebrating 35 years today. Do you hope we will get to see the Eric Stoltz Cut one day?#BackToTheFuture#BacktotheFuture35pic.twitter.com/qKIl5Z0942 — Amblin Road (@AmblinRoad) July 3, 2020

July 3, 1985: 35 years ago, Back to the Future was released in theaters. #80spic.twitter.com/oCJBKORV2G — Old School 80s (@OldSchool80s) July 3, 2020