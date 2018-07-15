There have been rumors about Back to the Future 4 since the third installment hit theaters back in 1990. There was even a report last month that declared the sequel was officially happening with Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox on board, but it was later proven to be false. However, if the right idea for the story came into fruition, Lloyd says that he'd love to do Back to the Future 4. While this does not mean that the sequel is actually happening, it's still awesome that Lloyd has a special place in his heart for the Back to the Future franchise.

In a recent interview, Christopher Lloyd was asked about the possibility of a Back to the Future 4 and the actor revealed that he would be "delighted" to return to the iconic role of Doctor Emmett L. Brown. The first movie debuted 33 years ago and is still what Lloyd is best-known for in his lengthy career that is full of many highlights. Lloyd is aware of how much fans love the original trilogy, so if Back to the Future 4 were to actually happen, it would have to be as good as the originals. He had this to say about returning.

"I'd be delighted. I'd love to be in a fourth film, if they could come up with the right idea that extends the story and does it as well as the first three."

When asked about the Facebook hoax that recently confirmed Back to the Future 4, Christopher Lloyd said that he hadn't heard about it. Lloyd also revealed that there could actually be a sequel being made, but he hasn't heard anything about it. When asked whether or not a fourth installment should be made at all, the actor said that it should, but only if Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale have come up with something that they were excited about. Lloyd explains.

"Well, I think it's a matter of, first of all, it's important if Bob Zemeckis and Bob Gale are excited about doing another episode (of Back to the Future), I think, really, the most important thing is if they can come up with the right idea. I think that's the challenge is to come up with something that really is as good as the originals. I suppose it could happen. I have not heard that they're looking for that, if they've made up their minds... hey, here's something we could do, and they believed in it then they might get going to do it."

Christopher Lloyd was also asked which of the three original Back to the Future movies is his favorite and the answer is a bit surprising. While all of the original movies are beloved, the first one is the movie that constantly gets talked about as being the crown jewel of the trilogy. However, Lloyd is partial to the third film, but admits that the first one is the best. He says.

"I kind of like the last one the best. It was a western, and westerns are always fun. There was a lot of horseback riding; Doc Brown had a romance with the lovely Clara. So the third one I think is the most fun. I don't know if anything can top the original."

Christopher Lloyd has had a long and successful career, but he gets asked about Back to the Future more than any of his other projects. The actor has inspired young people to get into science as a result of playing the zany Doctor Emmett L. Brown as well as acting, which Lloyd says is "wonderful." While the status of a possible Back to the Future 4 is unknown, Christopher Lloyd is ready to come back. You can read the rest of the lengthy interview with Lloyd at Phoenix New Times.