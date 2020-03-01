Opinions are rather divided on the concept of a Back to The Future reboot starring Tom Holland, but the popular artist BossLogic has pitched an interesting solution with some new digital artwork. Recently, the idea of Holland starring as the new Marty McFly in a potential remake has been making the rounds on social media, drawing about a plethora of mixed opinions. For his part, BossLogic is apparently intrigued by the possibility, and with some new fan art, he suggests Holland star in a sequel rather than a remake.

Designed as a fictional movie poster, the artwork depicts Tom Holland as the son of Marty McFly, with Christopher Lloyd back as Doc Brown in the background. "I don't want a reboot, but that doesn't mean I don't want another Back to the Future," the artist writes in the caption, which was posted to Instagram. BossLogic adds that he "would love to see a version where Marty's confused and goofy son Tom Holland that goes on a wild adventure with the original Doc that's old and very mean, think Rick and Morty." You can take a look at the artwork for the fictional movie below.

There has been a lot of talk lately about a Back to the Future reboot with Tom Holland starring in the lead role. This stems mostly from a recently released Back to the Future DeepFake video which digitally replaces the faces of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd with Holland and his Avengers: Endgame co-star Robert Downey Jr. Holland has also revealed he has had "discussions" in the past about doing some sort of remake of the movie, though he apparently wasn't interested, saying that the original was "perfect" and "could never be made better."

For better or for worse, it doesn't look like we'll ever see a Back to the Future reboot or Back to the Future 4 really happen. The franchise creators, director Robert Zemeckis and producer Bob Gale, had it written into their contracts by Universal when they made the movie that no sequel or remake can ever be made without their approval. Both have since remained adamant that they will never sign off on a Back to the Future reboot, with Gale recently comparing the selling of the rights to prostitution. "Nobody wants to see Marty McFly having Parkinson's disease, and nobody wants to see another actor playing Marty McFly if it's supposed to be a continuation," Gale also says.

Still, this BossLogic pitch for Holland starring in a sequel does seem intriguing. The DeepFake video really shows the resemblance between Holland and Fox, making Holland easily passable as Marty's son - or even grandson - and Lloyd has long been interested in doing another movie. Given the disinterest in Zemeckis and Gale from such a project, however, I just wouldn't hold my breath on ever seeing it happening. Fortunately, the original Back to the Future movies are timeless classics which will be around forever. The fan art shown above comes to us from the official BossLogic Instagram.