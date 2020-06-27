Right now, it would be lovely to go back in time. If only for a short while. Ravensburger is making that possible with their exciting new Back to The Future game. They also have a cool new Jungle Cruise game that celebrates the impending release of Dwayne Johnson's Disney movie based on the iconic Disneyland Ride. Ravensburger had this to say in their official press release.

"Ravensburger, the acclaimed maker of high-quality board games, puzzles and toys, takes you Back to the Future by re-imagining the iconic movie franchise into a cooperative dice game. Just in time to celebrate the original film's 35th anniversary, Back to the Future: Dice Through Time (designed by Chris Leder) includes fan favorite moments and events from all three movies. The game is available now exclusively at Target (ages 10+/$29.99 MSRP)."

In Back to the Future: Dice Through Time, Biff stole the DeLorean Time Machine and went on a joyride through time, disrupting events and scattering items through space and time. Now, you must help Doc and Marty repair the space-time continuum before the paradoxes unravel the very fabric of the universe. Jump in your time machine to complete events, return items and help restore temporal order - the future is in your hands!

Also available now from Ravensburger is Disney Jungle Cruise Adventure Game (based on the classic Disney river boat attraction). Each Skipper must navigate the perilous waters to deliver their passengers to the Jungle Navigation Headquarters. Along the way, you must figure out who has fallen out of favor with the company owner. The Skipper that delivers the most valuable freight and the most passengers wins. You can find Disney Jungle Cruise Adventure Game at retailers nationwide, including Amazon (ages 8+/$29.99 MSRP).

Movie theaters are beginning to reopen across America, with the three major chains, AMC, Regal and Cinemark, all opening in mid-July. With no new movies coming until August with the release of Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan's Tenet and the long-awaited sequel Bill and Ted Face the Music, Back to the Future will be back in select theaters. Regal has confirmed that the entire Back to the Future trilogy will be included in the third wave of their classic movie showcase happening next month.

Disney's Jungle Cruise was supposed to hit theaters on July 24 of this year. It has been delayed nearly an entire year, and will now open on July 20, 2021. So the arrival of a game based on the movie may be a bit premature, but it will get the word out that this jungle adventure is still coming. You can check out the games in the images below.