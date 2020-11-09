Though Elsa Raven was no A-list star who helmed lead characters in big productions, she sure did amass a brilliant resume throughout the years that's full of small yet significant and more importantly, forever memorable roles. As the beloved character actress recently passed away, many of her former co-stars have come forward to reminisce about the experience of working with her. Joining the list is actor Michael J Fox who recently went down nostalgia lane, reminiscing the passion Raven had for her character, memorably known as "Save the clock tower lady," in Back to the Future.

Even though only a small portion of 1985's sci-fi Back to The Future includes Elsa Raven's scenes, her character is still fondly remembered. Appearing as a woman who is passionate and driven to "save the clock tower," she confronted Michael J. Fox's Marty who was busy romancing his girlfriend Jennifer, played by Claudia Wells in front of a dilapidated clock tower.

"Save the clock tower! Save the clock tower!"

She said the above-renowned dialogue while shaking her donation can in the face of the couple who were about to kiss, much to their annoyance, as "Mayor Goldie Wilson is sponsoring an initiative to replace that clock." She implored the visibly irked couple to make a donation on behalf of the Hill Valley Preservation Society and aid in convincing the town's government to not replace the broken clock, which holds significance as a historical artefact ever since it was struck by lightning decades ago.

In a chat, Michael J. Fox shared how Raven's enthusiasm and passion for the film remained strong even years after its release.

"It took me a long time to go to any of those 'Back to the Future' conventions or Comic-Con conventions, and when I finally did go, she was there. It was so great to see her, and she was walking through the crowd and saying, 'Save the clock tower! Save the clock tower!' "

This proves that the reason Elsa Raven's characters have been so unforgettable because for the talented actor, her characters were much more than just parts she played in films. And Fox respected that zeal in her and confessed that it inspired him as well.

"She was a big part of it. It still meant something in her life, and it still meant something to the people around her. And that's kind of the movie in a nutshell: It's just, you have this life, it carries on and it carried on in her. And she really celebrated it. It was a good thing."

Recently Back to the Future screenwriter Bob Gale paid his tribute to the late actress and talked at length with The Hollywood Reporter about how despite her less screen time, Raven and her character were equally important to the film. For Gale, it was Raven's professional yet heartfelt approach to characters that impressed him.

"She was one of those A-list performers who could turn a small role into a memorable one. Although she is on screen for probably less than a minute, everyone remembers her. And casting her is an example of director Bob Zemeckis's philosophy that every role is important and can be made memorable."

And this just serves to cement the forever presence of Elsa Raven through her characters. Whether it was "Save the clock tower" lady in Back to the Future or her famous role as "mom" in the Seinfeld episode "The Mom and Pop Store," her every character has left an indelible mark that will ensure that the celebrated artist lives on in our cherished memories. This news arrives via USA Today.