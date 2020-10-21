It seems like just yesterday that we were celebrating the 30th Anniversary for Back to The Future, which was a big deal. Especially considering that humanity had finally reached the cultural milestone presented in the first sequel, truly bringing us into the future as we all got to experience 2015 in real time for ourselves. The past 5 years have gone by in the blink of an eye. And now we're celebrating the iconic sci-fi comedy's 35th Anniversary with the Back to the Future: Ultimate Trilogy 4K. With that comes a whole bunch of exciting new special features.

We recently caught up with franchise co-creator Bob Gale, the man responsible for giving us the Flux Capacitor, to dive into all this new bonus content and discover exactly why we need to add this box set to our collection. Bob Gale gladly takes Paulington James Christensen III on a trip through time and space in an exclusive interview for the upcoming release.

Bob Gale has been talking about Back to the Future for well over three decades. And you'd think he's answered every question there is to ask Ad nauseam. But the man never seems to tire of the subject, and is just as gleeful and happy discussing Doc Brown and Marty McFly today as he was back in the '80s. Luckily we had quite a lot of new things to discuss. As this Blu-ray is packed with never-before-seen extras that are sure to please longtime fans and those new to the franchise.

A big part of the bonus features this time around are dedicated to Back to the Future: The Musical. Bob Gale takes us through what we can expect, delving into the Cast and Creative Q&A featurette and some of the songs created exclusively for this stage production. While Bob Gale has made it clear that there will never be a Back to the Future 4 or any sort of reboot or remake, we couldn't help but ask if Back to the Future: The Musical was on its way to becoming a movie. Of course, Bob Gale answers this in his usual sly demeanor that leaves us asking even more questions.

Also included in the Back to the Future: Ultimate Trilogy 4K seen for the first time are a series of Lost Audition Tapes, which present an An Alternate Future. Featured in this cool, never-before-seen video are Ben Stiller, Kyra Sedgwick, Jon Cryer, Billy Zane, Peter DeLuise and C. Thomas Howell. But that's not all. There are some stars who auditioned but wouldn't let Universal share their lost audition tapes. We're sure you'll be just as surprised as we were to learn who didn't want to be included in the fun.

