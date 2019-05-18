The Back to The Future musical is finally happening. Director Robert Zemeckis, co-writer Bob Gale, and original composer Alan Silvestri worked with Grammy Award winning producer/songwriter Glenn Ballard to bring the production to life. The musical based on the iconic 1980s masterpiece will premiere at the Manchester Opera House in Manchester, England, with a 12-week-only engagement beginning February 20th, 2020. Afterwards, it will then move to London's West End. So far, a North American premiere date has not been set.

Tony winner John Rando is directing the Back to the Future musical with Glenn Ballard handling the new songs. Speaking of songs, the production will utilize Alan Silvestri's instantly recognizable score alongside some of the more popular songs from the movie, including "The Power of Love," "Johnny B Goode," "Earth Angel," and "Back in Time." Olly Dobson, who previously appeared in the West End in Bat Out of Hell and Matilda, is set to play Marty McFly. Further casting will be revealed at a later date. So far, an actor has not been announced to play Dr. Emmett Brown.

The Back to the Future musical was first announced by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale back in 2014 with an original premiere date in 2015. That date actually came and went, but it looks like the production is really moving forward this time around. Bob Gale released a statement about the musical, revealing how excited they are to finally get it off of the ground. He had this to say.

"Robert Zemeckis and I have been trying to get this project off the ground for years, but good things take time and finally, the time is right. Our cast is outstanding, the songs are fantastic, and director John Rando is doing an amazing job ensuring the show truly captures the magic of the movie. We're thrilled that we can retell our story on stage in a brand-new way, and we're certain that Back to the Future fans all over the world will share our enthusiasm. In the words of Marty McFly, 'your kids are gonna love it'-and so will you and your parents."

1985's Back to the Future starred Michael J. Fox as teenager Marty McFly, who accidentally travels back in time to 1955, where he ends up running into his parents. With the help of Christopher Lloyd's Dr. Emmett Brown, McFly attempts to repair the past to set up the future of his family and Brown's. The movie opened and spent eleven weeks at number one, receiving critical acclaim and a best-selling soundtrack in the process, thanks in part to Huey Lewis and the News' original songs written for the movie.

The Back to the Future musical tickets go on sale May 24th, though sign-ups are available now for an exclusive priority-ticket presale that begins May 23rd. The staging will feature choreography by Chris Bailey, sets and costumes by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Gareth Owen, video design by Finn Ross, illusions by Paul Kieve, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, and musical supervision by Nick Finlow. The Back to the Future musical news was first announced by Playbill.