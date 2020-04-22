Chris Pratt stands behind Back to The Future being a perfect movie. Film fans on social media have been debating one particular perceived plot hole should exclude it, but Pratt believes he has a solution. Directors and actors are putting their top five perfect movies on social media and debating them with fans. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took his choices very seriously. For his criteria, Gunn believes that, "A perfect film is something that sings from start to finish with no obvious mistakes, whether they be aesthetic or structural. There are no logical lapses."

James Gunn made a few lists, but included Back to the Future on the second one. The director notes that the movie "seemingly could be imperfect (why don't Mom and Dad remember Marty?)" This is the plot hole that comes up a lot when the movie is brought up and social media is all over it. Gunn still argues that Back to the Future is a perfect movie and Chris Pratt is here to back up that claim. He had this to say.

"Maybe they do remember him tho, not as Marty, as Calvin. When Marty returns to present day 1985, it could have been years since his parents would have perhaps originally noted the uncanny resemblance between their son and that kid from high school 20 years previous."

Chris Pratt's argument against the plot hole in Back to the Future has received backing from a number of people on social media. In addition to what Pratt argued, Calvin was only around for a few weeks and Marty grew up gradually over time. It's not like he came out of the womb at his age in the movie. People are still going to be arguing about James Gunn's inclusion of the iconic movie in the five perfect challenge, but he doesn't seem to care.

People have a lot of time on their hands at the moment and it's a good time to go back and watch classic movies. While Back to the Future might not be "perfect" for everybody, it is a timeless classic that is still referenced today. Tom Holland looked at Michael J. Fox's performance in the movie to inform his take on Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming and has been rumored to be playing Marty McFly in a reboot, though that will probably never happen.

For now, Back to the Future fans will have to continue to fight for its inclusion in the fiver perfect movie challenge on social media. It seems to be holding its own, with a ton of other classic movies that seem to be overlapping on lists, like E.T. The Extra Terrestrial and The Godfather. Does Back to the Future deserve to be in a top five perfect movies list? That's purely a matter of opinion, but Chris Pratt and James Gunn believe it should be in there. You can check out Chris Pratt's Twitter argument for Back to the Future below.

Back to the Future SEEMINGLY could be imperfect (why don't Mom and Dad remember Marty?), but I would still argue it's a perfect film because there are reasons why this could conceivably be the case (time protects itself from unraveling, etc). Or maybe I'm in denial. Who knows. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2020

Again, I think people are using this hashtag in a different way than me, but that's how I perceive it. Here are five more perfect films:

1) Back to the Future

2) Chinatown

3) Rashomon

4) Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

5) The Thing#FivePerfectMovies#fiveperfectfilms — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2020

#FivePerfectMovies

Groundhog Day

Blowout

Babe

After Hours

Green Room — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2020